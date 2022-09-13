Kim Kardashian’s ranch is for sale

Futuristic monastery built in the Californian green, la Kim Kardashian’s house it is already known to allthanks to the numerous photos taken among its interiors, then published on social networks and, not least, the real estate issue linked to the divorce from Kanye West. Certainly less known is the residence that the Skims entrepreneur bought in October 2019, a ranch in full country style recently put on sale for 5.3 million dollars, as reported by the magazine Dirt. Located on an approximately 1.5-acre hilly lot in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County, la villa with swimming pool of the 328 million follower influencer, on Instagram alone, is owned by 360 square meters built in 1957.

Overlooking a public park, it includes a main house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, all organized on one level. Across the street, there are several equestrian facilities which include a barn with four stables, a fence and a warehouse for feed and equipment. While the ad doesn’t yet show photos and details of the main home unit, the not-yet-updated listings boast a kitchen enhanced with a central island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook, plus a main room characterized by a high vaulted ceiling with wooden beams, panoramic windows and a masonry fireplace with a regal allure; on the other side, here is a dining room, a huge living room and an office space. Outside, the fenced courtyard features an outdoor pool and spa with water features, as well as a covered patio equipped with barbecue. To top it all off, a four-car garage flanked by a large parking lot.