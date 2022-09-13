Kerenina Rose shows off her figure with a provocative chikini

The radiant and beautiful host of TUDN, Kerenina Rosehas once again stolen the spotlight and attention on social networks, letting his Jewish and Irish roots shine in the sight of all his followers.

One of the most acclaimed fans of the UANL Tigers He shared the photo on his personal Instagram account where he shows the results of his intense exercise, showing off his enormous charms in an attractive swimsuit.

“A little Monday motivation to apply,” he wrote.

After the postcard went viral, Kerenina Rose became a great sensation on social networks, receiving countless comments from her more than 200,000 followers on Instagram highlighting her beauty and figure.

