Katy Perry, Morat and other artists who debuted with another name that they succeeded in | Music

Music history is littered with examples of artists who debuted in the industry under a different name than the one they would later have when they rose to stardom. Sometimes the change was due to the fact that it was not ‘saleable’ enough as it was the real name that his family gave him, but there are also examples of changes due to other circumstances, including legal ones. Katy Perry, Morat, Alejandro Sanz, Lana del Rey or Skylar Gray There are five paradigmatic cases of this situation.

Because not all artists have managed to find their ideal name at first. Some of them have even changed it when they were already known, either when starting a new phase in their career, or for ideological or religious reasons. There are even cases of names that changed to annoy their record company.

katy hudson

Katherine Elizabeth Hudson is the real name of Katy Perry. But for her musical debut in 2001, which had a limited impact, the Californian artist decided to keep her paternal surname and colloquially abbreviate her name. And that’s how the world found out katy hudsonthe first studio album of the performer who has completed 21 years of existence.

It is not easy to find units of that album in the market anymore because the units sold were very limited. In fact, despite the fact that she has never denied her existence, the image of that Katy has little to do with the current Katy Perry.

Alexander the Great

All artists have an origin and that of Alexander Sanchez Pizarroknown worldwide as Alejandro Sanz, was a first album under the artistic name of Alexander the Great.

The album was released in 1989 under the Hispavox label. It is the soloist from Madrid himself who owns all the rights to this album that, according to Miguel Ángel Arenas “Capi”, the album’s producer, he does not like to talk about “because it is insignificant” compared to the rest of his career, as he revealed in an interview with the newspaper El Mundo on the occasion of the presentation of his memoirs.

Morat

The story of the origin of the name Morat has been told a thousand and one times by the members of the band, but it never hurts to remember how chance or destiny can change the image of a band.

“We had another name. Universal became interested in us and warned us that a Brazilian band was called like us: Malta. So we had to change the name in one afternoon to Morat,” the Colombians explained about the true origin of their name. Fortunately, they were able to choose something familiar since the farm where they usually went to see each other and rehearse was called La Morat.

This is how they released their first album, although at the time many viewers were sure to see the members of Morat play in Colombia under the name of malt.

Holly Brook

Holly Brook Haferman is the family name of the artist who managed to achieve success as Skylar Grey. A process that took almost 7 years to produce. Because when the artist debuted, she did so with an EP called Like blood, like honey, in 2006 attributed to an artist named Holly Brook.

Faced with the total indifference of the public, in 2010 she renamed herself Skylar Gray and sought help to present her musical work to the world. Thanks to the collaboration of Alex the Kid managed to finish a song called Love the way you lie. Does it ring a bell? Eminem and Rihanna they turned it into a real boom giving way to Skylar Grey.

King’s wool

Before becoming a glamorous diva and fashion icon, Lana del Rey was a young blonde trying unsuccessfully to break into the music scene, first as a May Jailer and later as Lizzy Grant.

This was the common abbreviation for her real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. At the age of 18, she began performing in clubs in her native New York. In 2010 she would try her luck with her first works including an EP called kill kill that would see the light under the name of Lizzy Grant. She until she found her sound and her definitive stage name.