Kanye West lashes out at the Kardashians and Kris Jenner responds to their attacks

It seems that the battle between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is never going to end, and it is that both have gone through really stressful moments since they both lived together, which led to them having one of the most talked about divorces of the time, because once, Kim managed to be legally single, she was able to start a love life from scratch with comedian Pete Davidson, although their romance only lasted 9 months, since they recently announced that they were no longer a couple.

A news that, obviously, made the rapper happy, because once he knew that his ex-wife was dating someone else, he made their lives impossible, dedicating rude and bawdy words where they made the comedian feel bad, something that led Davidson to increase his security scheme for fear that his life was in danger.

(See also: Kim Kardashian revealed the reason why she broke up with her boyfriend; would age be the problem?)

Now, the singer returned to social networks to leave one or another message dedicated to the Kardashian family, because now he not only messed with his ex but with the sisters and the mother of the clan, Kris Jenner. This time, he has made explosive statements against Kris and Kim, where he uploaded a screenshot showing the text messages he exchanged with a person, who was allegedly Pete’s ex.

After said publication, ‘Ye’ uploaded a publicity video of Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel. A post that was accompanied by a message criticizing the matriarch for letting her daughters pose without clothes in magazines such as Playboy.

“Don’t let Kris force you to play the playboy like she did. [Kylie] and Kim. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Porn destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction that Instagram promotes. I won’t let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” West said.

Recall that the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner and the most famous, Kim Kardashian were part of said interview in September 2019 and 2007. After the strong accusations sources close to Kris They have assured that the publication was surprising and that these attacks were not expected, leaving her on show because she has only tried to help her daughters.

Read Also













“Kris thought Kanye was really upset about what he said this week. Kris has done nothing but help Kanye and his daughters and being a mediator of tension between him and Kim. Kris is very hurt and she has already told him,” the source told Hollywoodlife. In addition, he added that:

“Kris works very hard to make sure his family is safe and will stand up for them in any way he can. She won’t talk back to Kanye because she knows that will only make the situation worse.”

Even the accusations were really surprising, because the Kardashian family thought that between Kanye and Kim, they could achieve a reconciliation since for some time both have lived together in a good way since she is single and, Above all, for the well-being of his four little ones. Unfortunately, with this happening, no reconciliation between the two is expected.