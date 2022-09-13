Johnny Depp: Mansion is sold in which the actor hurt his finger | Films

Irais M.

The property in which he stayed with Amber Heard increased its value in the market

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

It is already on sale mansion where Johnny Depp allegedly hurt his finger, according to what he said at Amber Heard’s trial. This is owned by former motorcycling champion Mick Doohan, is valued at 40 million dollars (almost 800 million Mexican pesos) and even has a heliport.

In addition to Johnny Depp, the property has been rented by colleagues like Brad Pitt and also includes 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a cellar for 2,000 bottles of wine and a movie theater. Diamond Head, as the mansion is known, is located on the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane in Australia.

Doohan initially paid $1.7 million for the property in 1996, and it has been renovated several times since. The sale is coordinated by Amir Prestige Real Estate and, although it is available from March 2021, it is expected to be auctioned on September 28, 2022 due to the interest in it.

What happened to Johnny Depp’s finger?

According to the actor’s version, while they were in Australia he lost part of a finger – the middle of his right hand – during a fight with Amber Heard in March 2015. In the lawsuit, the actress allegedly threw a bottle of vodka and one of the pieces of glass hurt him, removing a piece that he ended up finding near the property’s bar.

Advertising

During the trial, the incident fueled conspiracy theories, such as one that claimed

the thimble he used in alice through the looking glass

(2016) was to hide her injury, as well as another claiming that Dakota Johnson had realized the couple’s problems due to Johnny Depp’s injury.

Photo: Official Instagram @disneyalice

The house is also the place where dogs of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they had to quarantine for violating Australia’s biosecurity rules. Do you think the history of the couple in this property has increased its sale value?