Jennifer López boasts a change of LOOK to the natural to LOVE Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez she never ceases to amaze her fans with her great sense of fashion, not only on catwalks or at her wedding with Ben Affleckbut now boasted a change of look very to natural what did he achieve fall in love to many, because it radiates beauty, youth and above all happiness in its path, since it was recently captured on the streets of Beverly Hills with a new attitude that left the vast majority speechless.

It hasn’t been many days Jennifer Lopez marriage with Ben Affleckwhich held a second wedding with many guests, which was full of glamor and a lot of poise, but above all where JLo had to stand out on the orders of her now husband, who said days before the ceremony that he wanted his wife to be the center of attention.

Jennifer Lopez She has always been characterized by having a great sense of fashion and by always surprising with her image changes that leave many with their mouths open and, these days, she was no exception since she was captured on the streets of Beverly Hills hand in hand. of the daughter of Ben AffleckViolet, where not only was the magnificent relationship between the two surprising, but JLo appeared with a new change of look.

Definitely Jennifer Lopez She is one of the celebrities who is always very flattered on red carpets or at special events by fashion critics, but what better than that sense of trend is reflected in daily life, because now she wore a style of the decade of the 70’s with a hippie quirk, natural and some cuts that resemble the 80’s.

for this look was complete, the radical change of image could not be missing, showing off a new hair with unbridled and natural curls, since according to the experts, this new hair of Jennifer Lopez It is also inspired by the 80’s and 90’s, but it can be done in an easy and fast way, since you only need hair mousse and a dryer, that is why the singer managed to amaze millions of people, including her husband, Ben Affleck.