James Cameron and the announcement that all the fans have been waiting for

Oscar-winning director James Cameron was not physically present on stage at D23 Expo, the convention dedicated to the Disney brand, but sent a video to show to all attendees. In the video Cameron has announced that filming has officially begun on Avatar 4 and explained that post-production work continues on the anticipated first sequel in the series, Avatar: The Way of Watera film that defined “An odyssey”but what “It’s going great”. The director finally ensured that work on Avatar 3 continues smoothly. For those confused, remember that in conjunction with Avatar 2Cameron worked on the third film in the franchise (due out in December 2023) and which have already been confirmed on 4 and 5.

Avatar: The Way of Water will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 14, 2022

Filming of the upcoming film was screened at the event (for attendees only) in 3D format and descriptions of what was shown online arrived:

Na’vi swimming on Pandora.

Na’vi in ​​a lab watching an old video of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). Among the Na’vi there is a teenager, probably the new character played by Weaver.

A showdown between Na’vi in ​​the forests of Pandora.

A verbal confrontation between the character of Zoe Saldana and that of Sam Worthington, struggling to leave due to all the dangers. Neytiri reminds the partner that “This is our house!”

Another scene of conflict within the Na’vi tribe, because one has been dating a stranger.

Finally, other scenes of Na’vi swimming on Pandora.

Released in 2009, Avatar by James Cameron (still the highest-grossing film of all time) presented the audience with the Jake Sully of Sam Worthingtona paraplegic marine who joins a special program on the planet Pandora and who forges a deep bond with the natives, the Na’vi, and who falls in love with one of them, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). At the end of the first movie Sully chooses to permanently transfer her body into her Na’vi avatar. 10 years later Worthington and Saldana return to lead the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water as Sully and Neytiri, who have now started a family. Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald also reprise their roles from the first film, while Sigourney Weaver returns in a surprising new role. Additions to the cast include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.