Jack Nicholson’s Family Secret

With an indisputable gift, Jack Nicholson began his acting career. His versatility when it came to acting made him a notable professional in film, theater and television. This was his dream since his early youth and, on more than one occasion, he stated that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his favorite star, which was none other than Marlon Brando.

In the mid-1950s, Jack finished high school and left the New Jersey city where he was born to settle in Los Angeles.

In search of his destiny, the beginnings were not easy since he had to work hard to obtain a job. After a year he managed to enter the production company Metro Goldwyn Meyer. Although this situation was positive, it did not satisfy the expectations that he had in relation to the search for a future, but he was in the right place to gain a foothold in the artistic circuit.

In this way, the man dedicated himself to ordering and answering the letters that fans sent to Tom and Jerry, earning thirty dollars a week. He began taking drama classes and in that context he was able to meet director Roger Corman, who would later hire him for the film The Cry Baby Killer, released in 1958.

Some time later he would be present as director in El terror and in Drive he said. In 1969 he would be encouraged to make the leap as the lead in Easy Rider, and this performance would earn him an Oscar nomination.

At that time the popularity began to approach but also the truth in relation to a family secret that had been hidden for years.

It so happens that before the arrival of the 1960s, Jack wanted to change his driver’s license and at that very moment he knew that he did not have access to his birth certificate. That is why he obtained a provisional card that indicated where he came to this world, and who his mother was.

Years later, the woman would leave this world, just like her sister June. Once she was left alone, he found out that her sister was actually her mother. She had become pregnant at a very young age and to avoid the so-called “what will they say” they decided to hide this situation and solve it in the best possible way.

Then her grandparents Ethel and John took over her upbringing and professional training. The mystery about who was his biological father was never resolved, because in the course of his 84 years of life Nicholson never wanted to deal with the subject.