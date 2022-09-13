It lasts two hours and is from 1999, the romantic film starring Julia Roberts that Netflix recovered and is trending

Netflix is rescuing from oblivion films that are not classics but occupy an important place in the emotional memory of viewers. Movies that were great successes, and that left scenes or phrases for posterity.

This is the case of “A place called Notting Hill”, which brings together two great actors with an excellent story, which guarantees two hours of quality entertainment. For those who did not see it, it is the opportunity to enjoy a situation that never goes out of style, and for those who saw it, it is time to remember it and see it in more detail.

A place called Notting Hill, the film that Netflix rescued

Directed by Roger Michell, produced by Duncan Kenworthy and with a screenplay written by Richard Curtis, the film has tremendous actors who display their charm and add to the chemistry between them. Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant delight with their misunderstandings.

The film is not only a love story: it also has a veiled critique of the superficiality of the lives of celebrities, and highlights the value of the little everyday things that give life flavor. A romance that gives a lot to think about the importance of knowing how to choose.

Synopsis for “A Place Called Notting Hill”

A famous Hollywood actress visits the old continent, and accidentally meets an ordinary man, owner of a bookstore and recently divorced. He is unaware of how important and famous she is, but falls in love with her at first sight of her.

After achieving a first date, the inconveniences derived from the popularity of the actress begin. He is mistaken for a paparazzi and taken to a press round, and what should be a romantic outing turns into an awkward family celebration.

Cast of “A Place Called Notting Hill”

Julia RobertsAnna Scott

Hugh GrantWilliam Thacker

Rhys Ifans: Spike

Tim McInnerny: Max

Gina McKeeBeauty

Hugh BonnevilleBernie

Emma Chambers: Honey Thacker

Alec Baldwin: Jeff

With witty dialogue and the natural appeal of the actors, the Netflix It is very easy and fun. But at the same time it leaves a deep and serious teaching, by showing how both protagonists rethink their entire existence from knowing each other.