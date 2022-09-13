Insecurity in WWE due to the treatment of the championships facing WrestleMania 39



Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. Many expected a title change or a move regarding the championships, however, Roman Riegns received the help of his cousin Solo Sikoa to survive the siege of Cardiff and keep both titles on his shoulders.

Much has been said about the situation of the titles since it is expected that Roman Reigns will not put them into play at least until Crown Jewel, an event that WWE will hold in Saudi Arabia in November, which means that we will not have a title match at Extreme Rules in october. This has generated a lot debate on whether Roman Reigns should continue to hold the championshipsor at least abandon one.

The account of WrestleVotes on Twitter has revealed last-minute information that comes from WWE backstage. As she has indicated, WWE wants to have two champions at the Road To WrestleMania and also at the great event. The problem comes when they also want Roman Reigns to arrive undefeated, without having lost any of the championships. However, Triple H is open to all possibilities and there is no certainty about what can happen.

“The situation with the world titles and Roman Reigns is ‘complex’ according to a source. They would like to enter the ‘Mania season’ and WrestleMania with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns to lose ANYTHING before. I was told that HHH and company are open to anything creative here,” wrote the WrestleVotes account on Twitter.