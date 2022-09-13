in flowers and pantyhose like Kendall Jenner

On the other hand, street style has always taught us this: the looks of September and October are a mirror of the “transition” months, those that definitely accompany us on the threshold of autumn, closing the door of summer. Our commitment ends up being directed towards well-structured styling, which knows how to mix the best of one and the other season, always taking care to make it seem that everything has been assembled in the most effortless chic way possible. However, this is not always the case, and the look of Kendall Jenner sitting in the front row at New York Fashion Week it demonstrates this with strong evidence. Invited together with her boyfriend Devin Booker to the fashion show of the Marni fashion Spring Summer 2023 collection, Kim Kardashian’s little sister was made to sit next to Anna Wintour: who knows what the famous journalist thought of her about her put. Like an oxymoron characterized by two opposites at the antipodes of reciprocal meanings, so is Kendall Jenner’s look built on the combination of a flower dress exquisitely summery and a couple of transparent black tights (typically autumn).

New York. Kendall Jenner at the Marni Spring Summer 2023 Fashion Show in NY. Fairchild ArchiveGetty Images

How to wear Kendall Jenner’s floral dress?

It is not hard to imagine Kendall Jenner’s floral dress for Fall 2022 also in the wardrobe for next summer: it is short, characterized by a flared skirt, has two straps that fall straight on an equally straight neckline. And then there palette chromatica, in turn, is a hymn to freshness: on a black base, we find minute and delicate yellow, red and white flowers that lie among green leaves. In short, a summer dress par excellence. Still, Kendall Jenner wanted to play it in key Fall fashion 2022. How? Combining it with a pair of sheer black tights and completing hers put with a pair of boots with a very high shaft, heel and pronounced toe.

New York. Kendall Jenner wears the summer floral dress with fall tights. MEGAGetty Images

Hence, the question of the questions on Fall 2022 fashion trends: summer dress with autumn tights, yes or no? The choice seems forced, it is true, the contrast is evident. Yet – (perhaps) precisely for this reason – it works. The look of Kendall Jenner it could be praised for the audacious spirit with which it was built, generating a completely unexpected surprise effect. Say what you want, but in terms of coolness (anyway) there is no question. And would you experience it?

