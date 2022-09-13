How to be happy every day?

One of the goals of almost everyone is to find happiness, which is why a large number of us spend half our lives searching for it.





It is very common to hear statements like: “The day I get X, I will be happy.” “In this way, we condition our happiness and constantly place it in the future, until it becomes unattainable,” he explains. Ixi Avila, Emotional Intelligence Coach and actor coaching specialist.





But did you know that there are certain natural chemicals in the body that produce happiness? Yes yes, as you read, they are known as “the happiness quartet”. It is composed of Dopamine, Endorphin, Oxytocin and Serotonin. And the most important thing is that it is in our hands to manage them.





Oxytocin, known as the hormone of love, helps reduce cortisol levels, the stress hormone and therefore reduce anxiety





For this reason, Ixi Ávila has a clear objective and this is not that we control our emotions, but learn to train them and most importantly, learn to manage them when they appear. “The idea is to go from having a stressful life to a life in which satisfaction reigns,” explains the coach.





These chemicals are self-produced by our body and are better than any drug, so a good way to ensure that you enjoy happy states every day is to learn how to release them:





– Dopamine. It is a neurotransmitter that helps control the reward and pleasure centers of the brain. When activated, it increases our energy and motivation.





– Endorphins. They are neurotransmitters that act as natural pain relievers, generating well-being. When we release endorphins we feel happiness, euphoria and determination.





– Serotonin. It is a neurotransmitter that is released when we feel socially recognized. Also when we satisfy basic needs like eating. When our serotonin level is high we feel safe and at peace.





– Oxytocin. It is a neurotransmitter known as the love hormone. It helps reduce cortisol levels, the stress hormone and therefore reduce anxiety. When we have a good level of oxytocin, we are more prepared to manage our environment.





If we cry with sorrow, the endorphins will be our best allies to calm us down, and if we cry with joy, the endorphins will skyrocket





Each of them can be activated in a different way:





Dopamine is easy to get, you just have to sleeping, listening to music, exercising, eating foods such as bananas or nuts and one of the most comforting, finishing a task that you set for yourself.





As for endorphins, we have a clear formula, Be happy! When we laugh, we play sports, we have orgasms, we eat spicy food or even when we cryWe release endorphins.





Have you ever heard the phrase, tears heal too? If we cry with sorrow, the endorphins will be our best allies to calm us down, and if we cry with joy, the endorphins will skyrocket. Is there a better feeling than crying with joy?





Serotonin is a little more complicated, since it is activated when we feel recognized, but you do not have to seek recognition outside your environment, the people who love you the most will have the ability to raise your serotonin level and make you feel safer. .





Exposing yourself to sunlight is another good option. Take a few minutes a day to recharge your batteries with a little sun, as it is pure vitamin.





Finally, the hormone of love, oxytocin. Is increases with physical contact, when they give us a nice compliment or comment. But, you can also activate it yourself, how? helping others or even surprising a loved one with an unexpected gift.





“Many people live in a constant state of stress and anxiety, but feeling these emotions in a timely manner is natural and there are many tools that help us know how to deal with them”





And what about emotions? The truth is that they can be trained, from here arises the coachinga practical process of self-knowledge, personal development and emotional training which starts from the basis that knowledge is already within oneself.





“Currently many people live in a constant state of stress and anxiety, they suffer constantly, but feeling these emotions in a timely manner is natural and there are many tools that help us know how to deal with them,” Ávila points out.





The program it offers seeks to move from stress to satisfaction. It is based on a course emotional intelligence to find satisfaction in every little action.





The course consists of eight sessions in which the four pillars of Emotional Intelligence are worked on, always adapted to the personal objectives of each client:









– Self-knowledge: It is important that you know your limits, your dreams, your way of managing emotions, your strengths, your fears, etc.





– Self-manage: Knowing how to manage one’s thoughts and limiting beliefs, time management and emotional management.





– Social conscience: Know the different environments of your life. Why do you feel good with some people and not with others? What about you, what about the other person?





– Social skills: Learn communication techniques to improve personal relationships, tools to increase empathy and connection with others.





Definitely, happiness is within our reach, we don’t need to look for it, so there is no excuse to be happy every day.





Let’s make the most of this “happiness quartet” and be happy!

