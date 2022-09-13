How much salary do you need to buy an Apple mobile in each country?

The wages are one of the economic indicators most popular when comparing the economies of different countries. These salaries, along with other factors such as the prices of basic foodstuffs, the cost of services or other factors offer us a good measure of the standard of living from different places on the planet. However, thanks to information published by Our World in Data and collected in a Reddit post, we can now also compare the cost of new apple devices compared to a year of work.

Apple and its star product as an economic indicator of the 21st century

As can be seen in the graphic that we show you under these lines, the complete graph can be consulted in the Reddit post that we mentioned before, Spain is found in the privileged positions, without even being among the countries that could allocate the least percentage of the annual salary to the purchase of a new iPhone. In our case, if we were at the exact point of the average salary, we would have to allocate the 4.97% of annual salary in the acquisition of the new terminal. exist countriesthose more economically developed, who allocate less than 2% of the annual salary, among which are United States, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

In a situation similar to Spain neighboring countries are found, as would be the case of Italywith 4.40% of the annual salary, Cyprus, with 5.27%, or neighboring Portugal, whose inhabitants would have to allocate 6.61% of what they earn in a year. In the opposite sidein countries where it is practically impossible to acquire one of the new Apple terminals, we would have nations like Nigeriawhich would require almost 70% of the annual salary, or Bangladeshwith 59% of the annual total.

Lastly, the Map that we show you on these lines is a more visual interpretation of the data that we offered you previously and in it you can see how the majority of graceful countries are in the North Hemisphereexcept those belonging to Oceaniawhile most of countries with difficulties to acquire the latest technology would meet in the southern hemisphereSpecially in Africa and Asia. If you can afford it, Apple offers you one of the most innovative devices on the market, a phone with which you can create spectacular photos, play quality free titles or use its video call application on a Windows PC.