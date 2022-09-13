Here because. Miley Cyrus denounced by a paparazzo.

Miley Cyrus

The singer posted on social media a shot taken by photographer Robert Barbera, without having first asked for permission.

Miley Cyrus was denounced by photographer Robert Barbera. As reported by the legal documents, obtained by Billboard, the paparazzo said he was ready to drag the singer to court, guilty of having posted a photo he took without having asked for permission or prior authorization.

In the shot in question, taken by Barbera in 2020, the 29-year-old is immortalized as she greets fans at the exit of a building. The image was published without the relative credit in the caption and Miley did not ask Barbera for consent to disclose the photo.

As Music Times reports, the copyright law protects the author of the photo. The photographed subject, on the other hand, does not automatically receive the right to use the shot without the prior consent of the photographer.

Since the photo has been shared, Barbera can no longer sell it, nor make a profit from it.

In the complaint, filed with the Federal Court in Los Angeles, the photographer asked for Cyrus to be convicted of copyright infringement and a compensation of 150 thousand dollars.

Barbara recently filed a complaint against Dua Lipa for the same reason. In the past you have also claimed damages for copyright infringement from stars such as Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Covermedia