Heidi Klum reveals details of her Halloween 2022 costume – People – Culture

It’s weeks to the night of Halloweenbut the german model Heidi klum He takes this date so seriously that he has been preparing his costume for months.

It is not for less. The model whose beauty stands out everywhere she goes and accustomed to being admired on catwalks of all kinds, she dedicates this night of the year to transforming herself, sometimes in such a way that she strikes terror to those who share her already famous Halloween party.

Klum, hostess and star of the party, has gone to extremes: like the time she and her ex-husband dressed up as a couple from the planet of the apes, or more recently, when she adopted an alien outfit that looked more like a Frankenstein experiment. She has displayed outfits that make her unrecognizable, such as the one in which she dressed as a skinless human body and arrived on a stretcher covered with a sheet before being seen in just “muscle and blood.”

The model goes to prosthetics and exhaustive makeup for this occasion. Your night of being is unforgettable Jessica Rabit, for the resemblance he achieved with the image of the animated heroine. But she has also made other unexpected but equally shocking appearances: like the time she decided to grow old and appeared hunched over and with all the wrinkles and marks of a person many years older. Another idea she had was to appear “cloned”, accompanied by models who dressed identically to her.

By 2022, the judge of America’s God Talent -who shares the stage there with Sofía Vergara- prepares a triumphant return. “I rack my brains on my Halloween costume every time because I don’t want to do things that are possibly expected,” she told the DailyMail. And he promised that this year he is preparing one of the “most unexpected”

The model said she was sure that people could not help but say: “Whaaat?” and the only hint she gave is that she’s going to feel a bit claustrophobic when she wears the outfit she’s been putting together since last June.

The public is guessing and trying to guess what Klum will wear this year and if he will surpass memorable characterizations such as Princess Fiona or the wolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

