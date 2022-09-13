HE FINALLY MADE A FINAL DECISION: Thomas Muller chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

On other occasions throughout his career, Thomas Muller had been asked to confirm his position in the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his responses had always been very neutral.

This changed this year.

In a dynamic with ESPN, the world champion was once again asked to choose his favorite among the most consistent footballers of all time. And although he had some doubts, he ended up opting for the all-time top scorer of the Portuguese National Team.

The argument he used to make a final decision was very forceful: Thomas assured that he has done better facing Messi’s teams than Cristiano’s teams.

LIONEL MESSI OR CRISTIANO RONALDO?

“Oh my god… I’m going with (Cristiano) Ronaldo. Against Messi I have good statistics, against Ronaldo not so good.” concluded the Bayern Munich youth squad, in the section You Have to Answer which is published (2022) on the official channel of ESPNUK.

What Thomas Muller said is a reality. While facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s teams he has scored 3 goals in 11 games, in the matches he has played against Lionel Messi’s teams he records 6 goals in 8 games. He has enjoyed more having the Argentine genius as a rival than measuring himself against the Portuguese machine.

Undefeated Data. Cristiano (7) and Lionel Messi (6) are the players who have led the most goals in the Champions League throughout history. They have done what has never been seen in the highest club competition in the world. They are owners of an indelible legacy.

Did you know..? Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with the most goals (117) at national team level in all history. He broke a record that seemed unattainable with the Portugal national team.