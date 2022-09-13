Harry and Meghan: their determination to be the stars clouds their future in the British Royal Family

Elizabeth II’s favorite grandson did not arrive in time to say goodbye to his grandmother. After several years spending more time on the sets than with the Royal Family, the Dukes of Sussex are parents of two children who now have the title of princes.

It’s the end of an era. History is already written in a different way. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 in the summer castle of Balmoral in Scotland new chapters begin to be written. One of them could well be titled Meghan Markle’s revenge, the last free (and annoying) verse of the Windsors who from the beginning complained about the treatment dispensed by their in-laws. And with the arrival of his children, Archie (3) and Lilibet Diana (1), resentment it was in crescendo because they lose positions in the social pyramid.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to air their dirty laundry to live another storybook life among other kings and queens (of the big screen) instead of feeling enslaved by an archaic monarchical system. The ascent to the throne of Carlos III (73) has blessed Prince Enrique (37) and his wife since the son of the remembered Diana of Wales has risen a rank in the royal organization chart, so their descendants can already be considered Their Royal Highnesses Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana.

The root of this social event must be sought in King George V -grandfather of the deceased sovereign- who in 1917 established that the grandchildren of a monarch automatically acquire said titles and, possibly, the privileges that this entails. Another thing is that they want to use them.

Guillermo and Enrique appear together greeting people before the death of their grandmother Elizabeth II /Video: The World

At the moment, this is unknown, but we must not forget that in the United States, everything related to royalty, aristocracy and nobility immerses them in a state of cathartic well-being. And since the cinema has been in charge of perpetuating that imagery, it is enough to make a flashback to remember the visits to Pickfair –the emblematic mansion of Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks– what they went through the Duke of Alba, the King and Queen of Siam, the Dukes of Windsor or Lord and Lady Mountbattenthe marriage that lit the way for a very young Charles, Prince of Wales, when his father, Philip of Edinburgh, sent him to exclusive educational centers and his mother ran an empire after following the wise advice of his elderly Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

In Montecito, a town in the Californian county of Santa Brbara, the Sussexes bought a 1,765-square-meter Provencal-style mansion for 14 million euros habitable where they are neighbors of stars of cinema, television and music as Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey, Close friend of the royal couple who got the controversial television interview.

During that conversation Meghan (41) dropped the bomb. She accused the Windsors of racism and was hurt that Buckingham he had denied his son the title of prince, as well as adequate protection twenty-four hours a day. As an actress, I used different interpretive techniques to downplay the subject matter. claiming that he had no attachment to titles with grandeur and pomposity. It is precisely the issue of security that motivated Prince Henry would further distance himself from his fatherwhich has so far steadfastly refused to meet their requests.

As a result of that orchestrated conversation between the journalist and the dukes, the sister Samantha Markle (57) commented exclusively to who writes these lines that “she is manipulating the situation and takes advantage of some problems that Harry should work out with a psychologist. Quite a few specialists have compared Meghan with Jodi Arias, because she is a secondary and narcissistic psychopath, but there is no conclusive clinical diagnosis. Harry’s lack of judgment has led to him losing his family and friends, so he has to put up with Meghan for his children. No doubt she is controlling him because he is between a rock and a hard place. The Windsors should keep him away from my sister.”

Elizabeth II at the wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle GTRES

With Carlos III holding the scepter, new fronts are opened. Will they be protected from now on? Will they attend social and charity events putting titles first? Your neighbors in Montecito will still be upset with them because the area has become a paparazzi nest? Little by little these unknowns will be revealed.

The little son of the monarch He was the first family member to leave Balmoral Palace after staying twelve hours. Unfortunately, he did not arrive in time to say goodbye to his grandmother., with whom he had many strips and loosens since his relationship with Meghan began. Yesterday, in a gesture of rapprochement, the couple went out to greet the crowd with his brother and his wife Catalina after more than a year of estrangement.

Death of Elizabeth II United Kingdom. The return of the ‘fabulous four’ (William, Kate, Harry and Meghan) The return of the ‘fabulous four’ (William, Kate, Harry and Meghan)

Yesterday, the former Prince of Wales was proclaimed as King Charles III at St. James’s Palace, located just over 500 meters from Buckingham. For his coronation we will have to wait a few months.

On September 19, the state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, where Elizabeth II married Philip of Edinburgh on November 20, 1947 and was crowned on June 2, 1953. During the previous four days the wake will take place in Westminster Hall, the oldest part built at the end of the 11th century, where the coffin wrapped in the royal standard will be installed on which the imperial crown of the State, the scepter and the orb will be placed. The same objects that will be delivered to Carlos III during his enthronement. Isabel II rest forever in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with her father, King George VI, and her husband.