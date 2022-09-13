Haaland better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

A Norwegian reporter described Haaland “strong as a bear and fast as a horse“. The young striker, 194 centimeters tall by 87 kg, despite his imposing physique also amazes for his inhuman speed.

In 2020 during a match in Champions League against PSG he recorded the time of 6.64 seconds to travel 60 meters on the occasion of a restart of Borussia Dortmund. Scary numbers, considering that the world record is only three tenths lower. Aside from his physical power, Haaland represents above all a goal machine. The Norwegian striker had achieved his first 100 career goals in all competitions in 146 games played.

Lionel Messi instead had taken 210 games to do it, Cristiano Ronaldo even 300. CR7 and Messi at his age from the point of view of realization were not at the levels of Erling Haaland.

AN INTERNATIONAL BOMBER

Haaland in Austria, scoring 29 goals in 27 games for Salzburg, participated in a goal every 46 minutes. In Germany, however, 86 goals in 89 games, also considering the various assists he participated in a goal every 66 minutes.

Unforgettable his 5 goals in the first 57 minutes with the shirt of Borussia Dortmund. Haaland also manages to score consistently for his country: 20 goals in 21 games for Norway.

HAALAND MAKES THE PREMIER LEAGUE SHAKEN

Some fans had doubts if it could even be as decisive in a more competitive environment like the Premier League. Furthermore, Pep Guardiola with a totally different style than Borussia Dortmund had not used a central striker in the last two years.

Haaland quickly silenced critics by becoming the first to score both on his Premier League debut and his Champions League debut with Manchester City.

The champion has reached altitude 10 goals in just 6 games of Premier Leaguethus equaling the historical record of Mick Quinn who succeeded in December 1992. Haaland literally shakes the Premier League, Gary Neville even compared it to Jawsa bad character in the world of 007.

This season he is once again raising his standards with an average of 1.86 goals per game. With the brace scored on his debut in the Champions League with the Citizensbecame the youngest to reach 25 goals in the competition.

Another impressive example: CR7 scored his first 6 Champions League goals after 32 games, Messi after 17 games and Haaland after only 6 games. Currently no player in the world scores with the frequency and ease of Haaland.

CR7, MESSI AND HAALAND: DIFFERENT PLAYING STYLES

From the point of view of realization Haaland could overcome Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo even in the long term.

Comparing the three phenomena is however very complicated. The young Cristiano Ronaldo had played as a winger until his move to Real Madrid. His trademark was dribbling, initially his task was above all to jump the man.

As the legend of the Red Devils Ryan Giggs: “He never passed the ball and always dribbled“. Over the years CR7 has managed to optimize his game and has become a penalty area killer.

The football of Messi instead he is total, he has qualities everywhere on the pitch and his foot is like an attacking midfielder. La Pulga he often comes in the lower midfield to create numerical superiority.

We were lucky to see CR7 and Messi at the same time, the eternal duel between the two giants will remain forever in the history of football. You can have subjective preferences, but comparing CR7, Messi and Haaland to today is impossible.

HOW MUCH CAN HAALAND IMPROVE STILL?

Haaland has just turned 22 and despite his appalling records he still has ample room for improvement from a tactical and technical point of view. Lewandowski he always thanked Guardiola for helping him understand the game.

The Manchester City manager always thinks about how to improve the players. Haaland is in the right context to win tons of Ballon d’Ors and has the potential to make it onto the epic roster of various Messi, Ronaldo & Co.