Google already has the widgets ready for the lock screen of iOS 16

Google is also preparing for iOS 16!

Starting today we can start enjoying most of the features of iOS 16 that Apple announced at WWDC in 2022, one of the most impressive being the customization options offered by the operating system, as we have previously shared from the beta versions.

With the arrival of this expected update that represents one of the most complete in recent years, not only Apple has prepared, Google has also prepared the widgets that will be available on the lock screen of iOS 16available for Search, Chrome, Drive, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google News apps.

This is what 6 Google widgets look like in iOS 16

Although from Google the blog they have confirmed that they will be available in the coming weeks, they have shared a preview of what six of these widgets will look like in iOS 16.

Search

This widget will allow you to start a Google search directly from your lock screen. Even for do a search with your voice, camera, translate, get help with homework, or shop.

Chrome

Chrome will allow start a search with your voice or in incognito mode.

Drive

The drive widget suggest files and folders one-touch highlights to pick up where you left off.

Google Maps

This widget will offer real-time traffic updates and estimated travel times to places like home and work directly on the lock screen. When you’re ready to head out, just tap to open the app and start browsing.

Favorite nearby restaurants, shops, and other places can also be found by tapping the map search widget.

gmail

The Gmail Lock Screen Widget will automatically display the number of new messages in the inbox. You can also customize the widget to see which inbox categories, like Social or Updates, contain new messages.

Google news

This widget will give us a quick view of today’s headlines. And if something in particular catches your eye, a tap is enough to read more in the app.

With the arrival of these widgets, it will be possible to unlock the iPhone to access the most used Google functions with just one touch, and even see some updates directly on the lock screen.