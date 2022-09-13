Good and beautiful OPPO phones for less than 250 euros

This is a beautiful OPPO that has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that stands out for its bright and elegant design . It has a 3D curved body with triple 50MP AI Ultra Slim Camera Its Mediatek Helio G35 processor offers good performance for its price.

All these cheap OPPO models have their own differentiating elements so you can find the one that best suits you , and many of them right now you can find them for a cheaper offer price so you can save on your purchase. Without further ado, we tell you what they are…

Its 6.54-inch screen offers you the best protection for your eyes and will adjust the brightness automatically. Take the hassle out of battery life with 5,000 mAh to last you all day and beyond. You can have it in your house for little more than 200 euros.

OPPO A74 5G

This is a beautiful and powerful mobile that stands out for its great features, with a 6GB RAM and a memory of 128 GB. It has a great quad camera with a 48 MP main lens, plus an all-day battery and more thanks to its 5000mAh with 33W fast charge. Its processor is Snapdragon 662, with Android 11 operating system. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Although its price is around 319 euros, right now you can take advantage of an offer on this mobile for less than 250 euros. If you want spend a little less you also have the OPPO A74 in the version without 5Gwhose usual price is around your budget, but now you can have it for just over 200 euros.

OPPO A76

This is a beautiful mobile from the brand that has a bright 6.56-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, processor Snapdragon 680, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. It stands out for its extensive battery of 5000mAh with 33W fast charge so you have your mobile ready in no time, in addition to its 13 MP dual camera with a 2 MP and 8 MP front camera.

Although its price is usually 239 euros, right now you can find it on sale at 219 euros. It is a very attractive mobile with Premium frosted glass finish OPPO Glow resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

OPPO A94 5G

Although right now you can find it for a little more than this amount, offer at 257.89 euros when its true recommended price is 379 euros, there is a specific offer that has left this incredible mobile at a price of less than 250 euros. For this reason, we include it in this list, even if your budget is flexible, you can consider it by taking advantage of this offer.

For just over 250 euros, you can get this great mobile with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Its main camera is 48 MP and its battery lasts all day thanks to its 4310 mAh, with 30W fast charge. It is a 5G mobile with a 6.43 AMOLED screen inches with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

Oppo Reno4Z 5G

This is a very nice mobile with beautiful screen finishes 6.57-inch with 120 Hz refresh ratewith a double curve shape mixed with a geometric and balanced appearance of its 2.5D curved body, very stylish and attractive.

It has a great quad camera system for the best photo and video experience and a 4000 mAh battery. Its processor is MediaTek Dimensity 800. It is a model that offers you good features and a lot of appeal for just over 250 euros now on sale.

In this article MovilZona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that has no impact on the user. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.