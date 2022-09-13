Formula 1 driver suffers respiratory failure after surgery

Alex Alban experienced serious clinical complications after an operation prior to Italian Grand Prixthe pilot who successfully came out of appendicitis, but minutes later was transferred to intensive care.

Albon required the support of a respirator for several hours, as reported by his team in the F1 in a statement on Monday.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered unexpected complications from the effects of postoperative anesthesia leading to respiratory failure, a known but rare complication,” Williams said. “He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.”

Williams He stressed that with the arrival of the night Albon showed a noticeable improvement and now on his mind he only has to recover as quickly as possible to return to the circuits.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was taken off mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. They transferred him to the general ward and they hope he can return home on Tuesday. There were no other complications.”

During last Sunday’s race at the Monza track, the Thai was replaced by the team’s reserve Nych de Vrieswho finished in ninth position.