For people to live better, in Quintana Roo preventive medicine is strengthened

Chetumal.- So that more Quintana Roo live better, Governor Carlos Joaquín persists in his commitment to make preventive medicine available to people, which is why, through the Ministry of Health, he promotes Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

During September, the most up-to-date information is being provided so that parents can identify signs and symptoms of suspicion of this disease.

Secretary of Health Alejandra Aguirre Crespo reported that the greatest chances of cure are when the disease is diagnosed on time, so during this month the institution intensified the promotion of healthy lifestyles in the child and adolescent population,

Also, under the hashtag #NiñasNiñosyAdolescentessinCáncer, information actions were strengthened in all health units, of the signs and symptoms of suspicion for childhood cancer, so that the population can identify them and request the corresponding attention in a timely manner.

In this regard, the head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction number one, Germán Antonio Galván Castro, pointed out that in the health units of Othón P. Blanco and Bacalar, they apply 800 certificates of signs and symptoms of suspected cancer in children and adolescents, during this month.

Due to the above, they invited parents or guardians of children under 18 years of age to approach their health unit to receive guidance and information and thus be able to identify the symptoms of childhood cancer in time.

He referred that the main cancer alarm data in children and adolescents are: tiredness, bone and joint pain, fatigue, bruises without apparent cause, paleness, weight loss, red or purple spots on the skin, frequent nose bleeds and on the gums after brushing teeth and excessive night sweats.

In these cases, timely diagnosis is convenient, to start treatment on time, which increases the chances of curing the disease, he emphasized.

