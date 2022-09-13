Exercise in the morning: 5 powerful reasons to practice it at this time

For many, do morning exercise It is a habit that we have grown up with all our lives, but beyond helping us reach our daily dose of physical activity, practicing it at this time can give us many more benefits than we could imagine, from making our health stronger to improving the appearance of our skin.

Do you want to know how this practice would transform you physically, mentally and emotionally? Next, we share all the advantages of the morning exercisethat will convince you to get out of bed earlier than usual!

Strengthens the immune system

Do you get sick a lot? It is likely that your defenses are low, and something that will help you a lot -in addition to consulting your doctor to rule out any health condition-, is to perform morning exercise, at least 30 minutes a day. This will automatically boost your immune system, as it will stimulate the flow of white blood cells and strengthen the barrier that protects your body from bacteria and viruses. Combine practice by drinking your favorite antioxidant juices before training, and you’ll be with your defenses up!

release stress

If anxiety, stress or depression is part of your daily life, one of the ideal supplements to alleviate your current state is to perform cardio exercise in the morning. And it is that its multiple benefits increase hormones related to well-being, helping you reduce tension, reduce the sensation of pain and promote better self-esteem. The best? Some studies show that do exercise enhances mental activity, even 10 hours after morning workout.

TIP G: start your routine morning workout with muscle warm-up, then with a series of cardio and, later, with a part of resistance exercises. Finish the cycle with yoga stretches to cool down your joints, relax, and start your day off on the right foot.

Doing a combination of cardiovascular exercise with stretching is the best combo for the morning! Tim Samuel/Pexels

It gives you energy

Have you ever heard about the energy rush? You exercise morning can give it to you! It is proven that exercise in the morning It will make you start your day full of endorphins and with it, full of energy, in addition to increasing the chances of achieving a full rest when going to bed, unlike if you decide exercise at night. Of course, it all depends on your activities of the day and how you organize yourself better. What time do you prefer?

Keeps your skin healthy

Do exercise It has multiple benefits for our beauty and we cannot ignore one of the most important: it makes a big difference to our skin. The reason? Helps preserve and renew collagen by fighting free radicals, thus preventing sagging and leaving the complexion radiant. The central idea is that you do the exercise during a morning hours so that afterward you can take a relaxing bath and enjoy your daily facial care routine (which should include cleansing, hydration and sun protection).

helps you lose weight

The morning exercise It is top to burn more calories than normal, since it activates the metabolism instantly and much more if we talk about cardio. And it is that the cardiovascular exersise they are made up of prolonged activities over time and range from low to moderate intensities, which makes them an ideal type of training for people looking to lose weight: not only burn calories instantlybut also throughout the day, in addition to decreasing the body mass index.

Believe us, something as simple as changing your schedule morning exerciseit can make you feel better than ever!