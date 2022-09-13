Emmy Awards: This Is The Category I Can’t Stop Thinking About

First of all, I would like to clarify something: I am not particularly interested in emmy awards. Although I am one of those who follow the annual awards season circus with excessive fervor, I do not know what happens with the great night of television that it doesn’t excite me as much as other galas. I don’t find in it the bombast, the embarrassing sincerity, or the palace intrigue of the Oscars, but I don’t find the boozy awkwardness or the incomprehensible Golden Globe nominations either. winter may have come to an end as, given how fractured the current television landscape is, it is almost impossible to have seen the work of most of the candidates.

But even if I’m skeptical (at best) about the Emmys, that attitude of mine No is applicable in the case of nominated actresses. The first categories I click on are always Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.. My last breath at the end of awards season – a hoarse squawk that leaves my body like a death rattle – is just two words long (in case you’re wondering, “Amy Adams”). And yes, I keep track of the most heinous thefts in my head, like, “You’ll pay, Emma Stone, for taking Natalie Portman’s award for her jackie with your La La Land”.

So imagine my surprise at the frisson of excitement I normally reserve for other competitions when I took a look at this year’s Emmy nominees list. In the acting categories, I came across countless treasures, an authentic Aladdin’s cave of glorious and exquisitely crazy performances. One category in particular so dazzled me that I was temporarily blinded: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

I speak, without keeping any order, of the legendary Patricia Arquettenominated for her delightfully sinister work (or rather ‘works’) as both middle boss Harmony Cobel and Adam Scott’s unassuming next-door neighbor, Mrs. Selvig, in severity –with that crappy silver wig so endearing it would make Nicole Kidman herself jealous–. Jung Jungthe star of the hit South Korean Netflix series squid game, also received a well-deserved mention for her devastating portrayal of the beautiful but troubled North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok; and I loved seeing Christina Ricci among the nominees for her deranged portrayal of the wicked sweet sociopath Misty from yellowjackets (Also on the list was Rhea Seehorn from Better Call Saul And, I’m sorry Rhea, I confess I haven’t seen you. I asked a friend if he watches the series and he told me that you are great).