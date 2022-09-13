Emmy Awards 2022: minute by minute, the winners of the great night of American television

Emmy Awards 2022: the list of winners (Reuters)

This Monday the 74th delivery of the Emmy Awards which awards the best American television productions. “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kenan Thompson, is hosting the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“SuccessionHBO’s leads with 25 nominations. “Ted Lasso” was not far behind with 20 nominations and the South Korean “Squid Game” (“The squid game”) by Netflix it became the first non-English language series to be nominated in the best drama category.

Among the nominated actors, those hoping to repeat wins include “Ted Lasso’s” Jason Sudeikis, “Hacks'” Jean Smart and “Euphoria’s” Zendaya.

With more than 17,000 voting members, the US Television Academy decides its nominees and winners in 14 categories including drama, comedy and limited series.

Here all the nominees of the night

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

Best Comedy:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

ted lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Best Miniseries:

dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) -WINNER

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) -WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Julia Garner accepts the award for best supporting actress in a drama series for “Ozark” (AFP)

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)-WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry WinklerBarry

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein with his Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Ted Lasso” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph won for work at “Abbott Elementary” (Reuters)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)- WINNER

Amanda Seyfried accepts the award for best leading actress for the miniseries “The Dropout” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) -WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth RogenPam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Murray Bartlett accepts the award for Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie “The White Lotus” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) -WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best Reality/Competition Series:

La carrera asombroza

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls- WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Show:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Keep reading:

The looks of the red carpet of the Emmys 2022

Emmy 2022: the joke about Leonardo DiCaprio that made Zendaya blush