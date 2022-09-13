Emmy Awards 2022: minute by minute, the winners of the great night of American television
This Monday the 74th delivery of the Emmy Awards which awards the best American television productions. “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kenan Thompson, is hosting the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
“SuccessionHBO’s leads with 25 nominations. “Ted Lasso” was not far behind with 20 nominations and the South Korean “Squid Game” (“The squid game”) by Netflix it became the first non-English language series to be nominated in the best drama category.
Among the nominated actors, those hoping to repeat wins include “Ted Lasso’s” Jason Sudeikis, “Hacks'” Jean Smart and “Euphoria’s” Zendaya.
With more than 17,000 voting members, the US Television Academy decides its nominees and winners in 14 categories including drama, comedy and limited series.
Here all the nominees of the night
Best Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
euphoria
Ozarks
severity
Squid Game
stranger things
Succession
yellowjackets
Best Comedy:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
ted lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Best Miniseries:
dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura LinneyOzarks
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) -WINNER
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) -WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Best Leading Actor in a Comedy:
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill HaderBarry
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Leading Actress in a Comedy:
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy:
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)-WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry WinklerBarry
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy:
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian StanPam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (MAID)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)- WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) -WINNER
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth RogenPam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) -WINNER
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Best Reality/Competition Series:
La carrera asombroza
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls- WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bravo Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Show:
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
