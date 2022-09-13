Emmy 2022: the joke about Leonardo DiCaprio that made Zendaya blush

Emmy Awards Presentation

The ceremony of Emmys 2022, held from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, is one of the most anticipated events in international entertainment. This is the 74th edition of the awards that praise american tv highlightsboth in regular format and in streamingas well as its creators and cast.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has been in charge of organizing this appointment, key for the American series that have conquered the audience in the last year.

The award where the most nominated projects are Successionwith 25 mentions, and ted lassowith 20 nominations, is presented by the American actor and comedian Kenan Thompsonwho minutes after opening of the gala has already released his first jokes.

The 74th Emmy Awards took place at the iconic Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (Photo: Reuters)

Behind the golden carpet where figures such as Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen, Nicholas Braun and John LegendKenan Thompson was in charge of presenting an initial monologue introducing himself as “the mayor of television”.

“TV is all we have”, the comic actor remembered for his participation in the emblematic program mentioned by way of greeting Saturday night Live either SNLas it is also known by its acronym in English.

Kenan Thompson Monologue at the Emmy Awards

After the initial greeting, Thompson, surrounded by dancers, presented a special act with a medley of classic TV tunes -with the lyrics modified and dressing up for each of them-: Friends, The Brady Bunch (with the presence of the reunited cast), Law & Order, Stranger Things Y game of Thrones.

After the first prize of the night, obtained by Michael Keaton as “Best Leading Actor” of the series dopesick for his role as “Doctor Samuel Finnix”, who started laughing when expressing that “his face hurts from faking a smile”, Kenan Thompson provided another hilarious moment.

The comedian remembered by SNL joked with those attending the venue and provided the jokes of the night (Photo: Reuters)

And it is that the comedian alluded to Leonardo DiCaprio when joking with the attendees and in reference to the protagonist of the series euphoriaexpressed: “Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday Zendaya. She is 26 years old. She’s a weird age in Hollywood, you can still play a teenager, but now you’re too old for leonardo dicaprio”.

This comment generated an outburst of laughter and embarrassment in the star born in Oakland, California, who visibly embarrassed, she hunched over and covered her face from the table where I was sitting.

This joke came up after DiCaprio ends his relationship with model and actress Camila Morronewho turned a quarter of a century last July, which put in the spotlight the fact that the American actor has never had a relationship with someone older than 25 years, except for his fleeting romance with Naomi Campbellin 1995.

Friends, Stranger things, The Brady Bunch and other series were honored in the opening musical act (Photo: Reuters)

Despite being the butt of a joke, this has been a great award for Zendaya, because the young actress won the 2022 Emmy for her role as “Rue” in the acclaimed series euphoria, from HBO, in the category of “Best Actress in a Drama Series”. The role of the Afro-descendant actress has been considered the favorite for months after the premiere of the second season of the serial that portrays lurid themes such as addiction in adolescence.

This has been the second time that Zendaya has won the award in the same category, winning this time against Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey and Reese Witherspoon. euphoria confirms with this award its leadership in dramas and the preference of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences American.

