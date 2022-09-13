Elton John, the last concert in the USA live on Disney +

The last American concert of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ by Elton John will be broadcast live on Disney +. The platform has indeed announced on November 20 it will air Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

According to Deadlinand, the live streaming of John’s last concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will document the pop legend’s latest American stop in what has been billed as his last ever tour as part of a $ 30 million deal with Disney. The package includes live streaming and the documentary already announced Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend.







In addition to the Los Angeles show, Doc Goodbye Yellow Brick Roadco-directed by RJ Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry), the singer and her husband, David Furnish, will feature unedited footage of John’s concerts from the past 50 years, as well as handwritten diaries and footage of the singer and his family. It will culminate with filming of John’s final months of travel, culminating in his shows on November 17, 19 and 20 in Los Angeles.

The return to Dodger Stadium is significant for Elton because right there, there in 1975, he starred in a couple of sold-out shows for more than 100,000 fans that helped cement his legend in America thanks to his outrageous outfits and a cameo of tennis legend Billie Jean King, who joined him to sing Philadelphia Freedom. The photos of the concert – the first at the stage of a rock band since the Beatles played there in 1966 – taken by photographer Terry O’Neill served as inspiration for some scenes of the biopic Rocketman.

After putting a cap on his US tour days, John will travel to Australia and New Zealand in January 2023 before moving on to a final set of European dates, including nine dates at London’s O2. The singer is currently # 1 on the Hot Dance / Electronic Songs chart Billboard (dated 10 September) with the song Hold Me Closer made in collaboration with Britney Spears.