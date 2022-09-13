Edson Álvarez plays as captain of Ajax, he is a leader: SchreuderHalftime

Midtime Editorial

While a giant of the stature of Chelsea was left with the desire to add it in the summer market, Edson Álvarez becomes one of the leaders of Ajaxgrowth that has impressed the technician alfred schreuder.

In view of the visit that the Dutch club will make to Liverpool this Tuesday in the Champions League, the strategist referred to the work of Edson and Jorge Sánchezwith a special attention to the first, today immovable from the starting lineup, thanks to everything he contributes on the field.

“For me it is very important. He is not the captain, but for me he is playing as if he were on the field of playHe is a true leader and he is improving. He is also very good with the ball and with the way he plays; defensively he is tactically very good. He intercepts many balls, he is good in the areas and even scores goals“, affirmed the strategist for TNT Sports Mexico.

Edson collaborated with a goal in Ajax’s 4-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League, in a match where he was especially brilliant.

Sanchez has interesting qualities

Regarding the Santos youth squad, Schreuder acknowledged that he is a young man with interesting qualities, his competitive spirit being what especially attracts him.

“Jorge is doing quite well, he’s adapting to the way he plays and we also saw a good quality from him when we scouted for him to fit in; offensively it is very good, he is aggressive and defensively he is also improving a lot. He’s also a winner.” They want to win and he’s doing that.