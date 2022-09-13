Dynamic Island, the best of the iPhone 14 Pro, comes to Xiaomi devices

One of the main features that has drawn a lot of attention from the presentation of the iPhone 14 series has been the Dynamic Island or dynamic island. A function that joins the notch with some widgets in a centered and elegant space. So much has been the commotion of this novelty, that a user has managed to create a theme for Xiaomi mobiles that emulates the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Dynamic Island takes advantage of the space of the front camera and Face ID to display useful device information. Functions such as music playback, exploring Apple Maps and much more are displayed in the notch region. Can you imagine being able to do that from a Xiaomi? Well, a developer has made it a reality.

Dynamic Island Emulator Theme for Xiaomi

A theme designer who goes by the name “Mu Ye” has developed a theme for Xiaomi phones that emulates the dynamic island behavior of iOS 16. The user has reported on social networks that he has shared his creation with Xiaomi and is currently under review.

If approved, the theme could be found on the MIUI theme store outside of China at some point. The theme would be capable of displaying music player, time and date inversion, custom lock screen text, animations and smart charging.

This version of the Dynamic Island is designed for the brand’s mobile phones that have their front camera in the center. Although its developer indicates that it can be modify dynamic island location so that it fits all types of mobile regardless of the location of the notch.

Xiaomi MIUI – Dynamic Island / iOS 16 Theme by suggesttheme pic.twitter.com/w7GVs4Znvq — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 10, 2022

As you can see in this tweet from the social network Twitter, in the theme store you can find a theme named as AP14超级景深 that integrates the Dynamic Island. However, it seems that this customization pack is exclusively available only for China.

Is it necessary to take advantage of the notch in Android?

Although there is no doubt that the idea is interesting, Android mobiles, unlike iPhones, are not entirely in need of the functions of the dynamic island. This is because its facial recognition technology It is very different from Apple’s Face IDwhich needs more space.

Front cameras on Android phones take up less space. Therefore, implementing something similar to the Dynamic Island of iOS 16 does not seem to be relevant in the near future. Although, it is possible that market trends tip the balance and motivate manufacturers to try new and interesting features.

Does the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro catch your eye? Would you like to see it implemented in a Xiaomi mobile? Tell us what you think through the comment box. Also, don’t forget to follow XIAOMIADICTOS on social media for more news.