Drugs, debauchery and stuffed penises: Trailer for ‘Babylon’, the new director of ‘La La Land’ with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt – CINEMABLEND

Babylon is the new from Damien Chazelle, director of whiplash (2014) and La La Land (2016). The director, who took the Oscar in 2017 for the musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, this time with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt as leaders of its cast. Babylon will hit theaters in 2023 and Paramount Pictures has released the first unbridled trailer for the film.

The story of Babylon it is one of excess and ambition. Also a story about the rise and fall of different characters in a wild time at the dawn of Hollywood. As you can see in the preview, Chazelle’s film shows parties full of drugs, sex and even a stuffed penis on top of a stage.

Chazelle, who also writes the screenplay for Babylon, sets his new project in Los Angeles in the 1920s. In addition to Robbie and Pitt, the cast includes Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. You will remember the latter for giving life to the protagonist of Hacks, the award-winning and successful HBO Max comedy fiction.





Another name to highlight is Tobey Maguire. The actor, who moved away from the world of acting for a few years, returned in style in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Homea film in which he brought his peter parker.

Above these lines, do not miss the trailer for Babylon.

