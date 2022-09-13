Dominik and the betrayal of Rey Mysterio that shocked WWE

Rey and Dominik Mysterio apply a 619 to influencer Logan Paul. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Dominic Mysterio had no qualms or remorse for betray his own blood. He mercilessly attacked his father: the legendary Mistery King. made it clear that it is not carved in his image and likeness. turned a rude strain, the personality that his father never adopted. Yes it’s him continuer of his legacy; although he seeks to build a career away from him and write your own story on WWE.

Dominik Mysterio with his father Rey Mysterio in 2016. (Andy Hayt/SanDiego Padres/Getty Images)

sick of that Mistery King favor your best friend Edgeabove you, Dominic attacked the two. He consummated the charge once they both defeated the antagonists Finn Balor Y Damian Priestmembers of the group called Judgment Day that also integrates the gladiator rhea ripley. Then, changed his clothes to black and joined the fallen. There was no turning back; he decided not to be a crowd favoritebut a villain.

Within the industry of sports entertainmentthe family breakups paid to fulfill the show. In the case of the king and his heir is no exception. The story is a portrait of the son who wishes to distance himself from his father, in order to start a separate path; from which he takes his advice and guidance on the canvas, but he must do what he considers necessary to shine alone.

The rivalry aims to strengthen their single facet. There is no way to make it bigger Mistery King, is an icon of wrestling; however, it is still possible to delineate character of Dominic. At the age of 25 and with three years of experience in stringing, still has a long way to go. Despite the enmity in front of the cameras, the master of 619 it will always drive you.

He supported him when he defended his custody, in a ladder match, in front of the mythical Eddie Guerrero in 2005. Also by teaching him the keys to the discipline: polished his technical detailsaccompanied him in his first presentations. Today they are opponentsmaintain their duel as professionals in the quadrilateral. Infamy invaded his son. Don’t know how to defy the paradox.

The hierarch of the dynasty always embodied the role of angel in WWE. It was the natural banner of the goodness Front of mischief of his rivals. He never tried to move to the sector of the evil. He suffered disappointments from such close companions as Cambricwho destroyed him when he paid them with loyalty. Now his successor turned his back on him and he can’t believe it.

It’s the turn of Dominic. The ideal time to show off under a cruel and ruthless role, an appearance of which he showed no sign. No one will take away from you having achieved a couples championship with her mentor: she was the only father and son duo who accomplished such an important feat in the business. For all the memories as allies, the betrayal hurts so much. It is time to turn the page.

The decision of WWE It’s logical, they needed a bad guy from the story. Mistery King he wasn’t the one. Why hate him? It would seem impossible to think. He has been a benchmark of the pancratium for more than 30 years, the entire globe praises him. His son fit the bill; abandoned the shelter of the idol to take part in the traditional clash against the technician, that would raise his credibility.

Neither wanted to compete with each otherthey confessed that the love they preserve is irreplaceable. It’s just that sometimes this kind of scenarios they are the best in the business. With Mistery King on the edge of withdrawalThey will cook the hand to hand to simmer; they will save the relay for a great event. maybe the mask be involved. Thus, the veteran will conclude his assignment: he will say goodbye after establishing the young Dominic.

