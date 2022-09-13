Does the SAT apply fines to me if I sell my car without notifying it?

At the time of buy or sell a car, there is a series of more complex procedures than handing over the keys to another person in exchange for the money, since there must be paperwork involved, in addition to the fact that you must let the Service tax administration (SAT) of the operation so that you carry out the procedure that corresponds to those fiscal obligations so that you do not end up receiving fines, surcharges or an audit is carried out for carrying out the transaction without complying with the regulations.

According to Federation fiscal Code (CFF), the dependency can apply to taxpayers Failure to follow the regulations when selling your car with fines ranging from $1,400 to 17,370 pesos, not to mention that this can leave marks on your credit history. Credit bureauwhich may make it difficult for you to access new financing in the future or make it more expensive for you by compensating for the risk that your low rating implies with higher interest rates by financial institutions.

In this sense, the action of buying and selling a vehicle represents the obligation of the person physical who sells to pay taxes on the transaction, while the person who acquires the unit has the possibility of making a tax deduction for the expenditure made.

It is not just about charging for the vehicle and handing over the keys, this can happen if you do not notify the SAT that you sold your car. (Freepik)



The legislation on the subject, the Property Disposal Regimepoints out that a purchase and sale operation must be duly notified to the SAT in the Annual Tax Declaration so that the collecting body can carry out the pertinent calculations.

We suggest you read How to avoid hacks and phishing in cryptocurrencies: 3 key tips

Thus, the tax authority will determine the amount that will be taxed for the car saletaking as a basis the profit of the operation and to this the value of the car is subtracted to know the amount on which the tax quota that the seller has to cover is set.

On the other hand, if the sale is made to a moral person, that is, to a company; then it will not be necessary to withhold taxes as long as the amount derived from the transaction does not exceed a ceiling of 175 thousand pesos at most.

What are my tax obligations with the SAT if I buy a car?

Now, if instead of selling you buy a vehicle, the possibility you have is to make the expense deductible if you are registered with the treasury under the regime For fees, business activity or in the Tax Incorporation Regime (RIF).

We also recommend How to process the new Infonavit Credit if I earn less than $10 thousand

To be applicable, it is required that the total figure does not exceed 175 thousand pesos, either for a new or second-hand car, since it is the maximum deductible.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Tips section.