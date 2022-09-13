Diva Jessurum gave more details of how she beat cancer and explained what “Daniel’s fast” is

Diva Jessurum, Colombian presenter. Photo: Instagram @divajessurum

during the last days Diva Jessurum has been news in the country not because of its television programs or its interviews, but because last Sunday, September 4 revealed that she had battled breast cancer, a disease that she managed to overcome.

“Today with great happiness I can say that cancer is a test in my life, I open my heart to tell you a little about this experience and perhaps someone, at some point, can use it”, with these words was that the journalist He began an extensive text that he published on his Instagram profile, while sharing a video in which he said: “I am Diva Jessurum. Yes, the only diva on Colombian television and you know what? I was not afraid of cancer, cancer was afraid of me. If I could, you can.”

In this way, it was that the barranquillera made her fight against the disease known. Now, in the course of these days since her revelation, Diva Jessurum has been expanding the information about her process; for example, in another text that he shared later, he wrote: “… Later I will tell you what happened when I lost my hair… I will tell you about my symptoms and how the ‘Daniel Fast’ gave me two miracles… One from them he protected me from being mutilated.”

In this order of ideas, one of the things that the presenter has begun to explain since then is the ‘Fast of Daniel’; That was how on Saturday, September 10, she published a video on Instagram and commented on it:

“And how did I beat cancer? I did it through a wonderful tool called faith. I believe a lot in God and I took refuge in the ‘Fast of Daniel’ that invites us to fast, pray and tithe And, of course, I followed all the doctors’ instructions. And thanks to that I was blessed with two wonderful miracles and that’s why I’m here today telling you that you can beat cancer… with faith, you can beat cancer.”

Here is the video of what Diva Jessurum expressed:

Diva Jessurum spoke of the ‘Daniel Fast’, which she practiced during her illness: “With faith you can beat cancer”

The origin of ‘The Daniel Fast’ dates back to the Old Testament, this diet is inspired by the fast that the prophet Daniel practiced for three weeks.

Although Diva Jessurum performed this fast with the aim of healing her illness, other celebrities such as the American actor, Chris Pratt, have used it to keep fit. It is to be remembered that Pratt’s name is recognized for his work in sagas such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘The Avengers’.

On the other hand, beyond revealing details about her overcoming breast cancer, Jessurum has also taken a space on her social networks to share motivational messages, for example, on Thursday, September 8, she expressed in a video:

“Give yourself the right to feel. If you feel fear, feel it. If you feel anguish, uncertainty, helplessness, want to cry, want to be alone, do it. Think of yourself at that moment and do it. Live your pain, express it, but there is a moment when you pause, take a deep breath and surrender it, surrender it to God and the Angels so that they may take it far away…. breathe life, breathe peace, breathe love and breathe tranquility… valid for all the circumstances of life”.

Here is the video of what Diva Jessurum expressed:

Diva Jessurum Motivational Messages

