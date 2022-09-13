Danza, the “Royal family dance crew” on stage at the Impero Eventi theater in Brindisi

BRINDISI – Danilo Chiarelli’s Asd Studio19, in collaboration with Alessandro De Micheli and Sara Gallone, brings the “Royal family dance crew” to Brindisi with an innovative show that brings together various dance genres: Hip Hop, Dancehall, Vogue and Video Dance . The appointment is for next 8 October at the Impero Theater at 9 pm. It is one of the most famous dance companies in the world, coming from New Zealand.





A show choreographed by award-winning Parris Goebel, known internationally for starring in Step Up: All In, and for working with the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and many more . She has collected 8 gold medals at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship and has received important awards, including the honor of ‘Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit’ for giving prestige to the Crown and the Nation.









The show will see the participation of 30 professional dancers who will perform for an hour and a half. Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Vivaticket website.























