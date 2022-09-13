Current status of Jinny in WWE

A few weeks ago, WWE surprised fans with the announcement of the upcoming release of NXT Europe, a new brand that will replace the now defunct NXT UK, and with which the company will seek to expand the scope of its development territory on European soil. However, the news was accompanied by a wave of layoffs that affected a good part of the British brand’s roster.

Among those affected were big names like Trent Seven, Mark Andrews or Flash Morgan Webster. However, despite not being included in the layoff list, Jinnyone of the most relevant female figures of the brand, was recently added to the WWE alumni sectionwhich seemed to indicate that the fighter was no longer part of the company.

However, it does not seem that Jinny has left the company, as revealed by Fightful Select, who was able to confirm that the British is currently dealing with an injury, which is why she has not traveled to the United States in recent weeks. In fact, the fighter herself confirmed this information through her social networks, pointing out that, throughout this week expect to receive the necessary documentation to travel and your old passport which also contains your US visa.

Jinny hopes to receive medical treatment for her injury once she arrives in the United States. In the meantime, it is worth remembering that the fighter has not been back in a ring since November of last yearalthough he has been working with BT Sport in his spare time.

Finally, the medium also investigated the rumors that circulated about the possibility of Jinny playing the role of Maxxine Dupri in Maximum Male Models. In this sense, the answer obtained was that there was no consideration in this regard, since the fighter was dealing with her injuryon the other hand, not disclosed.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.