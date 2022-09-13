Criticism: ‘Pinocchio’ (Disney +), by Robert Zemeckis and with Tom Hanks

The premiere in Disney+ of Pinocchio, the last of the Disney remakes of its animated titles, is serving on a golden platter the opportunity to make firewood from a supposed fallen tree. Its director Robert Zemeckis, responsible for the trilogy Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Forrest Gump either Castawayindeed delivers one of its weakest titles, but by no means without interest.

The film closely follows the Disney adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s story, already obviously softened but with disturbing bits. And in it Zemeckis manages to infiltrate what has been one of his main concerns as a creator of images: the integration of digital images (here materialized in a wooden child, but also in almost all the environments and sets of the film) with elements and real actors. In this sense Pinocchio a sufficient film is revealed, although perhaps less advanced than other precedents in his filmography such as Polar Express, Beowulf either Christmas story (almost all of them, by the way, undervalued in one way or another) despite the excellence of certain passages (not so the imitation of water in its section in the whale, surprisingly neglected).

Zemeckis, like so many other veteran writers who made it big in the ’80s and ’90s, is now navigating a very different industry than when he had his first hits. Only Steven Spielberg, in whose shadow he took his first steps with rather dark comedies like Broken brakes, crazy cars or the script of 1941, seems to remain more or less unaffected by changing tastes in a public increasingly seduced by commercial franchises. A paradox in that he and other filmmakers probably laid the first stones on a path that Hollywood now walks with a mixture of horror and uncertainty.

Uncertainty that is demonstrated in the fact that a blockbuster like Pinocchio premieres in streaming (as a gift to subscribers on the so-called “Disney Day” instead of in theaters, despite having in its production front-row collaborators, regular Zemeckis, such as director of photography Don Burgess, musician Alan Silvestri and, of course, the actor Tom Hanks, acting here as an episodic Gepetto.

Related





all in Pinocchio reveals a certain lack of power and filmic weight, necessary to convince the viewer and the critics that this new remake is -a hateful word to defend or defenestrate a film- “necessary”. Zemeckis’s work does not achieve it, but it is fair to defend many points that the director’s followers will not be alien to them at all. In the first place, a hidden “kitsch” breath that is applied to the most whitish postulates of the factory, in this case that of racial diversity, which at the same time that it fulfills the file gives a fine, very fine look of irony to that new norma (represented above all by the presence of Cinthia Erivo as a magical fairy). And, secondly, in how much, much it recalls the presence of watches in Gepetto’s workshop at the beginning of Return to the future, as well as the parallels between little Pinocchio’s relationship with his biological father? and the one maintained by Marty McFlay and Doc Brown in Zemeckis’ famous time travel trilogy. Everything in Zemeckis’s cinema, which seeks technical excellence, deals with a certain idea of ​​transcendence and at the same time the emptiness of the human being.

Probably chained by the need to stick to the original animated film, but at the same time seduced by its visual possibilities (no one seems to take note of the director’s planning of the dialogue scenes), Zemeckis delivers an entertaining, unassuming film that, in his balance between respect for morality and a certain desire for blackness foreign to sentimentality, demonstrates his abilities as a narrator. Pinocchio He doesn’t find problems either to be relevant in this well-entered 21st century and the blessed Metaverse, as in need of truths and an identity of its own as the child himself in becoming a “real” being of flesh and blood, like a kind of wooden android trying to earn flesh and blood… (the ambiguous ending, anticlimactic as it is, nonetheless gives renewed meaning to this thesis). Pulling that string of the puppet it follows that no, this remake in real / digital image is not at all as useless and horrible as they paint it.