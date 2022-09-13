Could you get muscular at 50?

Could Nicole Kidman be real? That was the question that arose from her photo shoot for the magazine. Perfect, in which the 55-year-old strikes a victory pose, flexing her arms like a bodybuilder, her biceps taut, enormous, extremely well defined. She looks like an anatomical drawing, and like she can pull a truck out of a swamp. Her legs bewitched me. It’s hard to see muscle definition, from the front, in one leg. Heavens, not anymore.

The newspaper Daily Mail he said he looked “decades younger” compared to his age, which is not true, as we don’t usually age from the arms (it’s all in the eyes, folks). What it does seem is that she is absolutely muscular, at 50 years old. She looks like an elite athlete, as does Davina McCall, 54, with her solid six packand even Huw Edwards, 61, who caused a stir by showing off his toned torso on Instagram.

In recent years, a trend towards visible strengthening of the female form has emerged, driven by millennials, who exercise differently. They focus on body strength training and urban calisthenics, drawing on online trainers, motivational Instagram communities, and a better, leaner lifestyle. However, the important difference lies in their sexual politics.

When those of us in, or about to enter, our 50s were young, the female ideal was to be incredibly agile and slim. Muscular definition, especially in—God help them—the shoulders, was considered beefy and undesirable. Visible triceps were fine as they indicated low body fat, however it is very difficult to tone your triceps without affecting your shoulders. I remember being warned about rowing as an exercise, with a horror story about someone’s sister who tried it multiple times and ended up looking like a wrestler. There were myths that were presented as fact, that if you accidentally gained muscle and then didn’t work it, it turned into immovable fat, hence the Big Daddy thing. You would have this terrible increase where you would gain muscle mass, you would take care of the muscle, you would accidentally build more, and if you ever stopped, you would deteriorate and no one would ever want you.

Theoretically, this could go on until you became the Hulk, so it was safer to stick to aerobics. All of this was predicated on the idea that ultimate femininity consisted in being as different as possible from men, and that your meaning as a woman arose from your differences from men, according to the Derridian tradition. Women who were born after the mid-80s no longer buy it.

Instagram success… Huw Edwards at his local gym. Photo: Huw Edwards

So it’s rather old fashioned not to have muscle definition, and cutting-edge celebrities like Madonna have been very clear on this point for years. However, I would not say that it has spread to the general population at all. “50-year-olds want to get rid of their bellies, usually,” says Leon Bolmeer, 51, owner of Geezers Boxing in Heacham, Norfolk. Personal trainer Lucinda Meade, 58, says: “Most people want to look strong but natural.”

But let’s say you want to get muscular at age 50, could you do yourself a disservice? How difficult would it be, and can it be done standing up (or, rather, sitting down)?

Yes, anything is possible, replies Jenny Stoute, 57, a former Olympian. “It all depends on the person and how committed they are to themselves. If you have a good enough diet, and stick to your program, exercising, then of course you can change your body.” Chances are, though, you won’t end up looking like Kidman, unless you look like her to begin with. “We can’t legislate people’s body types,” Stoute continues. “If you have a very good body composition, then you are one of the lucky ones.”

‘I would exercise all day, every day, if I could. That’s what drives me’: Former Olympic relay bronze medalist Jenny Stoute. Photo: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

So what will it take? Make no mistake: when you can see a muscle in all its glory, it is because it is not hidden under a layer of fat. Diet is a necessary, but insufficient, part of getting muscular: you could shed all the fat and still not have much muscle to show, but you can’t see the muscle if you can still see the fat. And it’s harder to lose body fat as you get older, because it changes the way you process blood sugar. I never tire of repeating it: getting rid of body fat does not mean eating a nice balanced diet with lots of different colors on your plate and no cakes. It’s very extreme and not at all Instagram-worthy: I once interviewed Helen O’Reilly, aka Panther the Gladiator, when she was preparing for a competition, and all she had eaten the day before was 18 chicken breasts. .

“Then you have to think about what your skin is going to look like,” advises Meade. “How is your collagen? I know that in my case, if I lose a lot of weight, skin will hang on me.”

Stoute thinks the same: “We have to be very careful not to lose too much weight or get too emaciated, because when you get older, that ages a lot.”

As for muscle hypertrophy, the act of increasing muscle mass and making it bigger, it’s not for the faint of heart.

“It means training each muscle group to exhaustion two or three times a week,” says Meade. “You’re damaging that muscle, then you have to rest it, then it builds back up with protein synthesis to end up bigger. It takes time, and you have to be prepared for discomfort.” This brings us to the question: are you willing to be the most important person on your schedule? “It’s possible, but it takes the sacrifice of everyone around you, doesn’t it?” Bolmeer says reflectively. “You are probably at your most stressful time in this decade: parents are passing away, men and women are taking full responsibility for their families. That’s probably the problem at 50, you’re the last thing.”

While you can get incredibly muscular when you’re younger using just your own bodyweight and maybe a few barbells in a pinch, you’ll need weights as you get older as your muscles are disintegrating (sorry to be a spoilsport). So it helps if you have a preexisting gym ethic—that is, if you really enjoy being there—as well as some background in resistance training. Basically, it helps if you’re a Stoute – “I’d exercise all day, every day, if I could. That’s what motivates me” – but we can’t all be Olympians.

However, you do have some advantages at this stage of your life. It is said that one has more resistance as one gets older.

That’s what it looks like, if you ever see a senior Ironman or anything similar, a sudden injection of stamina, an unexpected gift from the universe. But that’s not exactly the case: “We’ve been on the planet long enough that, at this age, we have a good understanding of our bodies,” says Stoute. You instinctively know when to rest and how much rest you need, you don’t run out of steam. “We used to have the veteran triathlon championships where I was in the military,” says Bolmeer, “and his endurance was incredible. But they worked and then rested for 12 hours.”

The drawbacks are: For both genders, you’re going to wreck your joints unless you listen to them. If there are things Stoute can’t do because it would destroy his lower back and knees, there are definitely things you can’t do. For starters, you can’t argue with your dolls. It’s not so much a trade-off (you’ll help your joints in the long run if you build muscle around them), but it’s a constant reflection, which will certainly interrupt your hypertrophy plans from time to time.

‘She had really great arms’: Zoe Williams working out for her fitness column in 2019. Photo: Kellie French/The Guardian

Related to this, posture is key, especially your back and, in the case of women, your pelvic floor. It is not possible to exaggerate how bad those five decades of sitting were that you just did. “That hurts you as much as being a bricklayer,” says Bolmeer. So even if your training goals are mostly about trying to burn yourself out three times a week, you’ll also need to carve out time for something like pilates or yoga. “You can’t do the training you need unless your pelvic floor is in shape,” explains Meade. “That is the main element of posture that keeps you upright. If you urinate when you lift a heavy weight, or have painful intercourse, your pelvic floor is out of shape.”

Is it worth all this pain? I wrote a fitness column in my 40s, and for a while, between street dance classes and hiit workouts, I had really great arms. I was in a bar class by the mirror in the room, thinking, “Wow. I could probably be in an ad, as long as they erased my head and it was an arms ad.” However, I am not sure that it has improved my quality of life. Getting muscular is mostly an aesthetic decision, and if you do manage to get that washboard abs, what are you going to do with it, wear a crop top? Go to the nursery?

However, there is no doubt that whatever muscle you gain, you will thank yourself in your 70s and 80s. It’s funny how well versed we are (if we do nothing about it) in cancer and heart disease and how to prevent them, when falls are a huge factor in poor quality of life, and increasing muscle mass is a preventative treatment really obvious.

Finally, are there any shortcuts? Yes, according to YouTube, with its numerous advertisements for the “electronic muscle stimulator that melts body fat.” Muscle stimulation has medical uses, to retrain muscles, reduce muscle spasms, and prevent muscle atrophy, after a stroke or accident. However, there is still no proof that it reduces bulk, sheds fat, or produces “rock-hard abs.”

There are also camouflage effects that you can try. Once, a friend wanted to go to a costume party as a circus director, and he got a make-up artist to paint a six-pack on his abdomen. It might have worked, if she hadn’t been up all night saying, “Look at this amazing makeup job painted on my fat belly.” But there are other things you could have tried, like putting on a shirt. It is not in the code of the circus director that you have to go bare-chested.

In conclusion, of course you can get muscular if you want. This is almost the basis of the health and fitness credo, which is that anything is possible if you want it bad enough. You have my blessing, but I’m not sure I’d bet on you.