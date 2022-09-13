Conclusions of F1 after the Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull and Max Verstappen beat Ferrari again, who seemed to have options with Charles Leclerc, but the pace of the champion was unattainable; Checo Pérez was left out of the fight for the race in the midfield

Alfa Romeo

Finally, after six shutout races, he scored a point again to put an end to the European nightmare. On the “home” track, Alfa Romeo finally managed to add through Zhou Guanyu, who finished tenth at Monza -which was celebrating his centenary-, to end a drought that had started seven grands prix ago at Silverstone. For Valtteri Bottas, however, malaria remains, after placing 13th, one lap behind the competition leaders. — Raphael Zamorano

AlphaTauri

The perseverance rewarded Pierre Gasly throughout the weekend, who was in the Top 10 and collected 4 points for the subsidiary team. Instead, Yuki Tsunoda adds his tenth race out of the points and names begin to sound to occupy his seat. — Sebastian Aceves

Alpine

After a string of strong results, Monza proved a disaster for Alpine, who went home with no points. Esteban Ocon finished the race in 11th place, while the Asturian Fernando Alonso was the second abandonment of the competition starting sixth, after the German Sebastian Vettel, and after an interesting duel with Lando Norris on the track. Problems in the power unit left Alonso out of the race. — Raphael Zamorano

Aston-Martin

Any sign of improvement dissipated with the double retirement of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, at this point in the championship there is no point in thinking about improvements for the car, it is best to save money and plan better for 2023. — Erick Cervantes Roon

ferrari

Beyond the debate about whether or not they should have stopped Charles Leclerc when the Virtual Safety Car, in Monza they did not have the necessary race pace to beat Max Verstappen. You can’t talk about mistakes, or at least not serious ones like in past races. Simply when the car is not there, there is no way. Carlos Sainz did everything he could to score big points and was close to the podium; good recovery from Madrid. The fight for the runner-up closes between the two Ferraris, Russell and Sainz Jr. — Victor Macin Serrano

Hass

A decent Sunday for Mick Schumacher, but overall another bad weekend for Haas. The development curve seems to be plateauing for him and it’s all down to what this version of the VF-22 can achieve in his ‘particular championship’ against AlphaTauri. Aston Martin looks far from being a threat and even less will Williams, which is almost always dependent on one car each race.– Victor Macin Serrano

McLaren

A bittersweet weekend for the Woking team to see how Lando Norris finished in seventh position, while Daniel Ricciardo saw his car stop five laps from the end and causing chaos on the track with the safety car and causing the race to end with yellow flags. Mathematically they can still fight to be the best team of the rest. — Richard Honey

Mercedes

George Russell gave another example of his consistency and is already hot on the heels of Checo Pérez to snatch third place in the drivers’ championship. So it is strange when on the one hand Toto Wolff regrets not having a competitive car for Lewis Hamilton and we see his team-mate on the other fighting with the leaders race by race. — Erick Cervantes Roon

Red Bull

No matter how much adversity Max Verstappen has this year. He is the fastest driver on the grid and adds his fifth consecutive victory. Such is the margin of advantage that the next race can be crowned champion 2 months after the end of the season. Where you should worry is on the side of Checo Pérez. A bittersweet sixth place where Charles Leclerc takes off and George Russell closes. — Sebastian Aceves

Williams

Nyck de Vries became the sensation of the weekend. The Dutchman lived his first race in Formula 1 by replacing Alex Albon, who was ill. With one of the worst single-seaters in the de Vries category, he scored two points, which provoked more accusations towards Nicholas Latifi, who continues without scoring points in the season, who finished in fifteenth position. — Richard Honey