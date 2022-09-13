‘Companions loaded the coffin in goodbye to José Ramón Fernández’Mediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

In September 2006 TV Azteca decided to end one of the stages that most enriched its content and attracted the public, that of José Ramón Fernández at the head of the sports section, which led to signs of effusiveness among his former employees that bordered on the unlikely.

David Fatelsonwho was asked by Ricardo Salinas Pliego to stay on the work team with a substantial improvement in his quality of life, recalled such an episode, which would help reinforce his feeling that going to ESPN was the best thing, since in Ajusco I did not see “revanchism” that led to committing some absurdities.

“I wanted to work at ESPN, on TV Azteca they did not treat me badlyon the contrary, because when José Ramón falls is when I do better economically. Mr. Salinas called me to tell me ‘choose a late model car, a van, which is yours. I’m not going to make you boss, it’s going to be Pablo Latapí and there’s going to be a committee below that’, but I began to feel that what José Ramón smelled like was wrong“Faitelson detailed in an interview with Toño de Valdés.

The journey to unite that took him the furthest from Azteca

He immediately mentioned that ‘it is not that there was a betrayal’, but simply that the people who worked together with José Ramón celebrated the end of his stage; It was an integration trip to Taxco in which it was agreed that he had to start from there.

“I lived the tragic scene there; Some comrades pass by carrying a coffin and there I say ‘what is that?’to which they responded ‘it is the era of José Ramón’… But we were part of the team, we learned with him!

“There was an absurd revenge, they played a clip from the Olympic Games and said ‘take away José Ramón’s voice’… There I said: ‘I have to go'”, added Faitelson, who would leave for the United States to live a new stage away from a company from which he left gratefuleven though he wasn’t always happy.

