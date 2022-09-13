Chris Motionless confirms having voiced Rhea Ripley’s new song in WWE

WWE superstars must not only maintain a good physical level and know how to handle the microphone. There are many details that make up and shape a character, from clothing to gestures to their opening theme.

great legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels or Hulk Hogan, had musical themes that still resonate in the ears of fans today. Nevertheless, it is normal for fighters to change their entrance theme for multiple reasons, such as a change of gimmick. In other cases it is simply a natural evolution of the fighter or his character.

Meanwhile, one of the last superstars to receive a new entry theme has been Rhea Ripley, as she remembered today Chris Motionlessvocalist of Motionless in Whitethrough its official Twitter account, where it has announced that said topic, “Demon In Your Dreams”will be on sale in digital format starting next week:

“Great announcement! I am beyond excited to reveal that I have had the honor of working with @WWE recording the voices for



@RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme ‘Demon In Your Dreams’. It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19.”

It should be remembered that The fighter debuted in WWE with her well-known song “Brutality”, from CFO$, which accompanied him both during his time on NXT and on Raw. However, shortly after joining The Judgment Day, the fighter changed her classic entrance theme to “Demon In Your Dreams”, in the same way that her partner from stable Damian Priest changed his theme “Infamy” for the current “Sinner”.

Currently, The Judgment Day maintain an intense rivalry with Edge and Rey Mysterio. In WWE Clash at The Castlethe faces managed to beat Finn Balor Y Damian Priest, only to be betrayed later by Dominik Mysterio. A few days later, Rey’s son confirmed his membership in Rhea Ripley’s group.

