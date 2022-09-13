Chris Hemsworth shows how his children have grown

Chris Hemsworth is not only one of the most handsome celebrities in the world, but also a great father. The actor who plays Thor in the famous Marvel saga shares a lot of content on Instagram that shows the adorable family that he has formed with Elsa Pataky and their three children: India Rose, Tristan and Sasha. The children have inherited from the God of Thunder the passion for sport and this weekend they have participated in his first ju-jutsu championship. Hemsworth has not been able to resist showing off how good the little ones are at this martial art in front of his more than 55 million followers.

Both Chris and Elsa often share photos of the family plans they make with their children, making their followers (including ourselves) die of love. We’ve seen them go camping together, go surfing and now it’s time to do martial arts with twins Tristan and Sasha. “Super proud moment of dad watching my sons in their first jiu-jitsu tournament. A big shout out to coach @thalisonvsoares for his incredible leadership and support for all his students 🤙,” writes the actor in his latest post, which has generated a lot of comments from his followers.

“Little legends,” one fan of the actor wrote in the post, while another said, “What a lovely family.” A third asked: “Can you imagine being children of Thor?”, a question that we have also asked ourselves on more than one occasion…

From the way the judge raises his hand, the boys seem to have won their respective matches. Now, aside from the sporting talent of the twins, we have been very struck by how huge they are. TRistan and Sasha turned eight on March 21 and their proud parents published some very sweet congratulations on Instagram in which they showed us how much they have changed over the years, something that we have now verified again with Chris’s latest post.