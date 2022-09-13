Chris Hemsworth He is one of the great action heroes of today, we see him in movies as a god of thunder, as a mercenary who must rescue a kidnapped child, the captain of a ship and even as a visionary scientist with a macabre control experiment mentally, and appearing in these types of projects is part of what has led him to become so committed to fitness.

Hemsworth he has to stay in good shape to play his characters (from Thor to actual wrestler Hulk Hogan), but for him exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle (physically and mentally), so he’s not just stuck with TV shows. exercise to prepare for his movies, but it’s something he adds to his daily routine and that’s why he created an app in the hands of the best trainers.

Centerthe actor’s app, has routines of all kinds (short, long, with weights or with body weight), but he also usually shares some workouts, challenges and secrets on his own Instagram account, where we already saw him doing 50 rep challenges, arm routines, legs and more.

Recently, the actor shared a routine that is special to him. work the abdomento eliminate flaccidity in that area and to have a particularly strong and stable core (and you probably already know that the core does not refer only to the six pack, and it is essential to work to be able to do many more exercises).

Chris Hemsworth and the routine for a toned core without flaccidity

work the abdomen It is not something you need to do daily (because you can activate it collaterally with other exercises), but it is important that you do it to have a complete routine and to be sure that no muscle is ignored, to have balance and integral strength.