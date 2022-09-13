Camila Cabello wears yellow cargo pants at Rock in Rio

The cargo pants they are back and Camila Hair he knows. It is not new news, but it is somewhat nostalgic to see this model of pants into a contemporary pop star when, at the time, way back in the 2000s, some cargo pants they were everything Britney Spears needed to shine on stage.

The singer with Cuban roots, Camila Cabellowas presented in Rock in Rio. During his show, she wore a total look of the American designer Michael Ngo. It is a complete suit in a vibrant yellow color, its pants with a pronounced baggy silhouette, they combine perfectly with the trench coat that also has balloon sleeves.

How to wear cargo pants in the style of Camila Cabello?

Camila Cabello in Rock in Rio.buddha mendes

If there is a firm that should be used to not go unnoticed, it is definitely the designer based in Los Angeles, who has worked with all the artists of the moment (Karol G, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, to mention Some). His hallmark is bright colors in outfits that highlight the personality of the celebrity he dresses.

It’s not the first time Camila Cabello wears Michael Ngo. Porto, one of his designs during his presentation at the 2021 MTV VMAs, also during his show at the 2019 Jingle Ball Tour. What do each of his outfits have in common? Of course, they were made to sublimate the energy that characterizes her on stage.

Where have we seen the cargo pants trend?

It is no coincidence that Ngo has chosen to include cargo pants in this outfit. In addition to supporting the utilitarian tone of the design, she refers to one of the trends that has resonated the most on the catwalks and that, of course, is the result of the Y2K wave that will continue for the rest of the year and even in 2023.

From Spring-Summer 2022, Blumarine decreed the arrival of the cargo pants in multiple versions. Moving into Autumn-Winter, Ganni revealed the permanence of the jeans with multiple pockets, while in 2023, we will continue to see this style, just as we saw it in Jacquemus’ Resort 2023 collection.