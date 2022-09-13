Cablebús will move away from Casa Barragán; will leave Los Pinos

the terminal of the Line 3 of cablebus will be built within the Los Pinos Cultural Complex to minimize the impact on the Barragan Houseindicated the Secretary of Works and Service (Sobse), Jesus Esteva.

“Initially I was attached to constituentsfrom there it was moved to put it inside The pines and it looks better, because it allows connectivity to Paseo de la Reforma“, he detailed.

The terminal will be built 90 meters away from Avenida Constituyentes, in the First Section of Bosque de Chapultepec.

The official explained that the change to the original design was to prevent the Cablebús gondolas from being seen from the roof terrace of the Luis Barragán house museum.

REFORMA announced that the administrative foundation of the cultural venue addressed a letter to the Head of Government, claudia sheinbaumto be dissatisfied because the work would jeopardize the declaration of protection of the house.

“In the event that a decision is made that affects the visual field, the declaration of World Heritage“said the director of the museum, William Eguiarte.

Esteva highlighted that the modification in the design has already been exposed to the foundation, which agrees.

The Cablebús line will be 5.4 kilometers long, with six stations between Los Pinos and the other terminal, in Vasco de Quiroga Avenuenext to the station Train Mexico-Tolucawhich are under construction in the town of Santa Fe.

In this way, it will join the First Section with the Second, through a station within the Pantheon of Dolores and another in the Cecyt 4-Canvas Charro.

While with the Third it will be through a station in the Cri-Cri Parkin front of the Federal Security Secretariat, and in the Fourth there will be two stations, one in the second National Cinematheque and another in Vasco de Quiroga.

The official specified that the winning company of the tender in process will be announced on September 13, so that the Cabebús begins operating at the end of 2023.

For transportation, 2 billion pesos will be allocated to move 36 thousand passengers daily.

In a meeting with legislators from the Commission for the Use of Public Spaceresidents of Colonia San Miguel Chapultepec asked Esteva to prevent the Cablebús terminal in Los Pinos from becoming a site for informal commerce.