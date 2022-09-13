Britney Spears threatens not to return to the stage: “I am very traumatized”

Britney Spears threatens not to return to the stages.

Yesterday, September 12, The Princess of Pop took to her official Instagram account to make the first public comments about the future of her artistic career after being freed from her father’s guardianshipJames Parnell Spears.

Unfortunately, Britney’s comments they did not turn out to be good news for his army of followers, because the artist threatened not return to the stage due to a series of traumas, derived from the guardianship in which it was submerged for the last 13 years.

The worrying statements of Britney Spears: “I am traumatized”

In a post that has since been deleted from his official Instagram account, the singer revealed that she had no control over the creative processes of her music: They forbade him to decide how many dancers to have on stage and choose the concepts for their promotional photosincluding the final selection of the same images.

these acts, They created many insecurities for Britney, which ended up becoming “lifelong” traumas. so to appear again on stage It’s not in his plans… For now.

“There were the most offensive photos, so-called professionals, on every tour. I mean, they could have at least cheated and touched them up for me… I’m just saying, the two day sessions for the show in Vegas they are literally the worst ever. I was excited by the photos for five months on tour… I was never taught any (…) I prefer to stay in my pool and take pictures of myself rather than work with the most offensive people in my life”Britney continued.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m fucking mad. And no. It is likely that don’t perform live again just because i’m stubborn and want to make my mind clear”revealed the singer, shortly before ending her message with a solid “Go to hell” addressed to his father.

Enlarge Screenshot of an Instagram post by Britney Spears.

You may also be interested in: Sources reveal that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid “are getting to know each other”

Britney Spears releases new music

The statements of Britney Spears arrive weeks after the artist released the single “Hold Me Closer”, a collaboration with Elton John.

This is the Britney’s first single in six years and the first time she’s released music since her conservatorship ended. It is worth mentioning that the song is a new version of ‘Tiny Dancer‘, Elton John’s 1971 hit.

The last time Britney performed on a live stage It was December 31, 2017, in Las Vegas.