Brie Larson laughs at trolls with an image of The Marvels

Brie Larson is used to controversy with a portion of the Marvel fandom that is not happy with her, so she dedicated a special image to them.

Brie Larson had to deal with questions from fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the moment she was selected as Captain Marvel. Some of the arguments against him centered around her physique while others talked about her personality. The truth is that we had to wait for the premiere of the film to get an idea of ​​his ability as the character without falling into prejudice.

Unlike other MCU figures such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson had to tolerate rumors about how he got along with his castmates or the possible resignation of his role within the Marvel Cinematic Universedespite the fact that, if we are guided by the attitude of the actress in all this time, she always showed interest in moving forward in the franchise.

The reactionaries are ready to attack the next entry in the MCU starring Brie Larson, titled the marvelswhich is led by a woman of color, Nia DaCostain addition to having Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris Like the other protagonists of this story, something that will surely offend those toxic fans who do not tolerate the “welcome inclusive opening” What’s going on? Kevin Feig with Marvel.

Brie Larson vs. trolls!

the marvels will hit theaters in 2023 but at D23 a small preview of this adventure was shown that shows us how Carol, Kamala and Monica change bodies when trying to use their powers, something we could see in the post-credits scene of the Serie Ms Marvel. In order to publicize the film Brie Larson shared images of the cast knowing what kind of reaction some subjects could have laughing that way at these trolls.

Brie Larson wrote next to a picture with Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, “Trolls burning”, in such a way that it opened the game to the criticism of these characters who hide behind the anonymity of the Internet to launch the most irrational arguments that we can read. Luckily, the actress already has experience in this kind of situation and she knows how to control herself in front of these people.

the marvels is one of the most anticipated films among the titles that the brand led by Kevin Feig is scheduled to premiere next year and promises to follow the new MCU tradition of exploring alternative genres to avoid repeating itself over and over again under the well-known “superhero formula” that has been dominating the Hollywood film industry for more than a decade.