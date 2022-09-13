Brian Rodríguez assures that in MLS he was calm and America is very big

The Uruguayan is at the gates of his first Liga MX classic against Chivas

Brian Rodríguez says he preferred the pressure of America than the tranquility of MLS

By: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez SEP. 12. 2022

The Uruguayan brian rodriguez signed his first assist in the victory over Necaxa in Liga MX and highlighted that in America there is a lot of pressure for being so big, that’s why he signed, so as not to remain in the tranquility of mls.

“I really like (the pressure), it was one of the things to come to such a big club, if I didn’t stay calm in the United States,” he told TUDN.

At the gates of his first classic, Rodríguez wants to obtain the tenth consecutive victory of the Eagles in the duel against Santos, but he knows that the duel against Chivas must not be lost for any reason and wants it to be the eleventh win.

“The truth is that well, I just think that now thinking more about Saintswhich is the next game and then we will focus on Chivas, but it is clear, a Clásico is very important and the truth is to win it, but, as I told you, the goal is only in Santos at this time.

“Like I told you, it’s a ClassicI’ve obviously never played it, as you know I don’t know much, but hey, you don’t lose the Clásicos, it’s clear”.

Brian Rodríguez knows that he will not be a starter overnight at América and he is not impatient, but he warned that as soon as the opportunity arrives, he will not let it go.

“And it’s going to be very difficult to be a starter, I already knew that and the coach told me, so good, working on a day-to-day basis will give me the opportunity and I have to take advantage of it”.