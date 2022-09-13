Brian Cox ‘feels sorry’ for Amber Heard after trial against Johnny Depp

Brian Cox has said he “feels sorry” for Amber Heard regarding her highly publicized libel lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actor, who plays Logan Roy in Successionspoke briefly about the former couple in a new interview.

When asked about Depp, Cox admitted that he regrets saying he was “overrated”. The star told The Times that “the public loves him”.

In response to the interviewer’s suggestion that the trial jury also loves Depp, Cox replied, “Well, it’s true.”

He continued: “I feel sorry for the woman [Heard]. I think she got the worst of it.”

Earlier this year, Depp won his high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed Washington Post entitled: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, but his lawyers said it falsely implies that he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

Heard countersued for $100 million, accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

In June, a jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

During the trial, Heard testified about the death threats that she and her baby received from the star’s fans. Pirates of the Caribbean.

In her emotional testimony, Heard told the jury, “People want to kill me and they tell me every day. People want to kill my baby by putting it in the microwave and they tell me.”

Cox was in attendance at the Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday night (September 12).

Successionthe top-rated Emmy favorite, had a good night, winning the award for drama series at the end of the event, as well as a best writing award for its creator Jesse Armstrong and a best supporting actor award for Matthew Macfadyen.

“Great week for SuccessionsArmstrong commented on stage. “New King in the UK, this for us. Obviously, they voted a little more for us than for Prince Charles. I am not saying that we are more legitimate in our position than him, we will leave that to other people…”.

Armstrong’s words were met with awkward sounds from the audience, and Cox chimed in, advising: “Keep it royal! Keep it royal!”

You can read the highlights of the awards ceremony here.