Brendan Fraser, best movies on HBO, Netflix, Disney +, etc

Brendan Fraser is back. His emotion after being applauded at the premiere of The Whale in Venice places him as one of the favorites to compete in the race for the Oscars. The erasure of batgirl, in which he was going to be the villain, was a small setback for his fans, who were waiting for his return to the blockbusters with the DC movie. It will be his turn, at least, in auteur cinema, a world that Fraser had explored much less than that of popcorn cinema and that, although it is more difficult to access, also usually gives it a more lasting status in Hollywood. The Whale it may be the beginning of the resurgence of a star that was everything for better and for worse. Brendan Fraser was that ideal star in the nineties, handsome, young, tall and with a face capable of covering folders and clowning alike. The problem is that action hero + comic sounds much better at the box office than it does at the critics. Fraser could not sustain success no matter how hard he worked. Unlike other stars who are lowered from the pedestal due to changes of course or scandals, Fraser always works the same, I work well, professionally. It was he, in fact, who suffered sexual abuse and who worked with physical problems. Fraser gave it all until I can’t take it anymore, and more than seven years of operations all over his body and a multitude of injuries, in addition to the inevitable passage of time, left behind the physique of a star who, moreover, was no longer accompanied by box office. But Fraser has reminded us, and Hollywood, that the body can be damaged and popularity can go down, but talent, work and spirit (the three T’s that I just made up) can lift anything. stuff. Fraser is back, but maybe he never should have left. He never left our memory but almost two decades away from the main spotlights have left more than a generation without knowing the star beyond some lazy Sunday on television. And not even that, because young people do not watch television. That fifteen minutes of commercials before the end of a movie is something that, give thanks, future generations do not seem to live. We say this in the hope that streaming platforms don’t start advertising us with the excuse of maintaining prices. With that in mind, we’ve scoured the best of Fraser’s filmography across Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+, Movistar, etc. That means, we warn that we have left out great movies that we cannot find in streaming.