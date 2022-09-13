Blue Origin rocket suffers anomaly during unmanned mission

Video showing booster failure during the NS-23 mission. gif : Blue Origin/Gizmodo

An unmanned flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket ended in failure shortly after liftoff on Monday, September 12, from Launch Site One in West Texas, USA. The capsule, packed with science and technology payloads, managed to survive an apparent thruster malfunction, and the launch escape system successfully functioned as designed.

The booster anomaly occurred just over a minute after the rocket’s launch at 10:27 a.m. ET. Blue Origin’s live stream showed the rocket during MaxQ, the moment of maximum aerodynamic stress for a rocket, but flight deteriorated rapidly after that, with the booster engulfed in flames. The camera then switched to a close-up view of the capsule, which ejected from the booster as a result of the anomaly (I assume this was an automatic camera switch, as Blue Origin probably doesn’t want us to see their booster rockets explode). in full flight).

The booster failure occurred when the rocket was traveling at more than 1,130 kilometers per hour and while it was 8,840 meters above the ground. “We are responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas,” tweeted Blue Origin. “The capsule’s exhaust system worked as designed.” We contacted Blue Origin for more information and confirmation that the propellant was missing. A spokesperson said that Blue Origin will provide updates via his Twitter as information becomes available.

Blue Origin’s NS-23 mission was originally supposed to launch on August 31, but bad weather caused it to be delayed. New Shepard normally takes tourists on suborbital flights into space, taking them just beyond the Kármán Line, the official demarcation point that separates Earth’s atmosphere from outer space. The Jeff Bezos-led company has flown 31 humans into space and made six manned flights since July 2021, the most recent on August 4, but that mission involved a different booster and capsule than the one used on the mission. from today.

G/O Media may get a commission 40% Off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live amazing quality

Use 12mm AKG tuned speakers that enhance not only the quality of your music, but also the bass tones as well, they’re meant to not just sound good but look good too, have powerful active noise cancellation to make sure outside noises don’t bother you, and have a battery life that’ll last a long time, and can charge one hour of play in five minutes.

For the NS-23 mission, New Shepard was to carry 36 payloads, more than half of which belong to NASA, to heights greater than 100 kilometers. The successful parachute-assisted landing of the capsule suggests that these items survived today’s mishap, but we are still awaiting confirmation of this. That said, it’s likely that two payloads didn’t survive, as they were attached to the booster and designed to measure the space environment just outside the rocket. Of the 36 payloads involved in NS-23, 24 are from elementary schools, universities and STEM-focused organizations, including the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and the American Society for Gravitational and Space Research (ASGSR).

This capsule, named RSS HG Wells, is only used for unmanned missions and is dedicated to sending cargo and research equipment on suborbital flights. The reusable booster, known as Tail 3, was used eight times before today’s launch.

The booster’s BE-3 main engine was supposed to fire until the mission’s 2:25 timestamp, with spacecraft separation occurring about 35 seconds later. The capsule would then descend back to Earth with the help of a parachute, while the booster would attempt a vertical landing similar to a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster. Tail 3 He flew last time on mission NS-17which launched into suborbital space on August 26, 2021, with commercial payloads and a work of art known as Suborbital Triptych.

This incident is the first significant failure for the New Shepard, a reliable rocket. An investigation into the anomaly is likely to be carried out, and New Shepard will likely be grounded until more is known about the cause of the problem. The rocket’s launch escape system seemed to work perfectly, but possible space tourists now they might think twice before traveling aboard a New Shepard rocket. At least until Blue Origin has a better handle on what happened today.

New Shepard uses a combination of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen for its propellant, the same mixture that is currently causing complications with NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The space agency currently points to September 23 or 27 for the rocket’s inaugural launch, the first mission of the program Artemis Moon.